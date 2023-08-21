FRIDAY, AUG. 25 – THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Discover downtown Waterloo’s food scene

Enjoy a Taste of Loo from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Aug. 31. A favorite community event in downtown Waterloo, this year’s event will showcase “Sweet vs. Spicy” specials. Each participating location will have a featured menu item and the public can vote for their favorite. Participants are El Patron, Jameson’s Public House, Iron Horse Saloon, Behar Bar, Try Pie Bakery, Rockets Bakery, SingleSpeed Brewing Co., Hungry Charlie’s Lunchbox, Basal Wood Fired Pizza, Screaming Eagle, The Loft, Sidecar Coffee, Bryan’s Blue Plate, The Savvy Bean, Fester’s Pub and Ari’z. Tickets are $10, available at www.mainstreetwaterloo.org.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Explore Ruth Suckow’s ‘Country People’

Join in on a discussion about Iowa writer Ruth Suckow’s first published novel in 1924, “Country People.” The event is at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. There is no admission charge. Four Suckow scholars will be on hand for the discussion and open dialogue.

Grout tour to showcase classic homes

The Grout Museum District and Friends of the Grout Historic Houses will present the annual Tour of Classic Homes from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Homes in Waterloo and Cedar Falls will be featured. Koch Construction is the supporting sponsor. Tickets are $15. For a list of homes and to purchase tickets, visit www.gmdistrict.org/TOH2023. All proceeds support the maintenance and upkeep of the Rensselaer Russell House Museum and the Snowden House.

Bang the drum on Saturday

The fourth “Drumming on the Cedar Event” will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre, 225 Commercial St. Aya Dance Meditation, Drum Iowa, Helen and Prairie Pose Dance Troup and the Waterloo Center for the Arts are among participants. Aya dancing is guided dance mediation, while the Helen and Prairie Pose Dance Troup will teach the art of belly dancing. There will be vendors.

NCC Barn Bash previews fair

The first-ever National Cattle Congress Barn Bash is from 6 to 11 .m. Saturday at Electric Park Ballroom, 310 W. Conger St. The benefit features live entertainment, a silent and live auction, fun fair foods and a sneak peek at the upcoming NCC Fair, Sept. 20-24. Future renovations on the NCC grounds also will be previewed. Barn Bash tickets are $75, and businesses and individuals can sponsor a table of eight for $600. Tickets can be purchased at nationalcattlecongress.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

Jazz, fest atmosphere at Seerley Park

Four jazz ensembles and food vendors will participate in the Jazz in Seerley Park event from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Headliner will be Christopher’s Very Happy Band at 5:30 p.m. Other jazz performers are the JHQ Quartet from noon to 1:30 p.m., Get Up! Get Down! from 1:50 to 3:20 p.m. and Sincopa Jubilosa from 3:40 to 5:10 p.m. A pair of jewelry vendors will be in the park from 2 to 5 p.m., along with Austin Wise of Metro Records, offering vinyl LPs to purchase.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29 & THURSDAY, AUG. 31

‘Deej’ documentary screening set

A screening of the documentary, “Deej: Inclusion Shouldn’t Be A Lottery” is at 3 and 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. The 2017 award-winning documentary is about David James (DJ) Savarese, a nonspeaking autistic teenager with disabilities shot over a six-year period. A live stream discussion is planned at 4 p.m. After the second screening, a pre-recorded discussion will feature two film producers.

He'll be the featured author at Final Thursday Reading Series on Aug. 31. Open mic starts at 7 p.m., followed by at 7:30 p.m. by Savarese. He is a 2022/23 Iowa Arts Fellow who teaches poetry writing for the LYNX Project/Chicago and directs the Lives-in-Progress Collective. His new book is "Swoon."