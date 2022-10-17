NORTHEAST IOWA ESCAPADES

TUESDAY, OCT. 18

'Pooh' brings puppet pals to town

Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet and Pooh’s other friends from the Hundred Acre Wood arrive in Cedar Falls on Tuesday. “Winnie the Pooh: A New Musical Adaptation” will be on the Great Hall stage for a 7 p.m. show at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. In this nationally-acclaimed production, Pooh’s latest adventure is told using life-sized puppets. Songs include “Winnie the Pooh,” “The Blustery Day,” “The Wonderful Thing about Tiggers” and A.A. Milne's “The More It Snows.” Tickets start at $24, available at the GBPAC box office, by calling (319) 273-7469, or at GBPAC.com/Winnie.

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

Toddlers, unite!

A fall craft and story time are part of the excitement at Toddler Time. The event is at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., in Waterloo. Parents/guardians pay the regular $6 admission fee. Toddler Time takes place the third Thursday of every month.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

Performance art series opens Friday

Vertigo 2022 Performance Art Series begins a new season Friday with Caitlin Mary Margarett. Her performance is at 7 p.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. An interdisciplinary artist, her work “utilizes an aesthetic, spiritual ambience punctuated by a frenetic urgency to discuss cultural concerns, such as ecological and emotional erosion.” Vertigo is organized by WCA and the University of Northern Iowa Department of Art. Other performances scheduled are Oct. 28 and Nov. 17.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

Shop ‘til you drop at Expo

Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday for the 18th annual Fall Craft Expo, one of Northeast Iowa’s favorite shopping events, at the Clarksville school. More than 80 exhibitors will fill two gymnasiums and there will also be outdoor vendors. Shoppers will find handmade craft items, décor, furniture, metal art, jewelry, clothing, sign art, food gifts, textiles, yard art, salvage décor, stone creations and more. Admission is free. The event is sponsored by the Clarksville Commercial Club. A lunch stand will be open in the east gym lobby and food vendors will be present. Kettle corn, mini doughnuts, coffee beverages and smoothies will be offered.

Do the ‘Monster Mash’

Enjoy a Halloween-themed Tea Party at the Snowden House, 306 Washington St., in Waterloo sponsored by the Grout Museum District. “Monster Mash” is the theme for Saturday’s event, which begins at 10 a.m. Kids can make a werewolf mask and Frankenstein’s head. Tea will be served with cupcakes provided by Scratch. Registration deadline is today at groutmuseumdistrict.org. Cost is $12 for children and adults; members are $10.80.

Beer & Bacon – everything!

Roll out the barrel – wrapped in bacon, of course, for the perfect October pairing. Saturday is the second annual “Beer & Bacon” event, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Cedar Falls Downtown District. Participating retailers and restaurants will offer creative drink specials and appetizers, activities and merchandise related to beer and/or bacon. The event, which runs throughout the day and evening, is designed to encourage visitors to shop and dine in the district.

‘My Ascension’ film at Gallagher Bluedorn

On Saturday, “My Ascension,” a documentary about the devastating effects of suicide, will be shown at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. Doors open at 1:15 p.m. for the 2 p.m. movie. Emma Beniot’s suicide attempt at 16 left her paralyzed, but also propelled her on a mission to help others. The documentary chronicles her journey while working to bring Hope Squad, a school-based suicide prevention program, to Louisiana. Benoit will be present to conduct a Q&A at 3:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Mental health professionals will be on-site during and after the film.

SUNDAY, OCT. 23

Do the ‘Scarecrow Stroll’

Scare up some fun in Halloween Hollow during Sunday’s Scarecrow Stroll. Visitors to the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden can walk through a unique display of scarecrows built by volunteers, organizations, businesses and the public. The stroll will feature themed vignettes created by volunteers, as well as activities and nature walks through acres of gardens and trees. The stroll is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1927 E. Orange Road in Waterloo. There is an admission fee.

FESTIVALS

Pumpkinfest, Amana Colonies, Oct. 22-23

Holiday Arts Festival, Waterloo, Nov. 12

Festival of Trees, Cedar Falls, Nov. 15-20

Thanksgiving Weekend Bluegrass Festival, Waterloo, Nov. 25-26

Holiday Hoopla, Cedar Falls, Nov. 25-Dec. 15

Winter Wonderloo, Waterloo, Dec. 3-17