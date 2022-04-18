NORTHEAST IOWA ESCAPADES

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

Time for downtown's Tour de Loo

Spring has sprung, and Tour de Loo is returning to downtown Waterloo on Thursday. From 5:30 to 9 p.m., participants can view new construction, renovated spaces and properties undergoing major renovation. There are 12+ locations on the tour, which wraps up at GR Kitchen & Taps for an after-party with snacks, entertainment and prizes. Tickets are $15 each. Group tickets are 10 for $15. The event is a fundraiser for Main Street Waterloo. Tickets can be purchased at Main Street Waterloo, 212 E. Fourth St., or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tour-de-loo-2022-tickets-251449130117.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21-SATURDAY, APRIL 23

UNI Interpreters Theatre performs ‘Day Zero’

Inspired by true stories from Flint, Mich., and Cape Town, Africa, UNI Interpreters Theatre “Day Zero” is an apocalyptic romance detailing the lives of two teenagers living in the city of Fen as they count down to Day Zero: the day water runs out. Directed by Danielle Dick McGeough, performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Lang Hall 040 on the University of Northern Iowa campus. Admission is free; seating is limited; masks are recommended. Reserve tickets at Evenbrite. Funding is provided by the Department of Communication and Media and the College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences. The Interpreters Theatre performance laboratory embraces inclusivity and equity in our productions, and roles are available for any person and ability.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Help clean up downtown Cedar Falls

Beginning at 10 a.m., volunteers will gather at River Place Plaza in downtown Cedar Falls, to begin spring cleaning in the Cedar Falls Downtown District. The clean-up is in observance of Earth Month. To volunteer, go to www.signupgenius.com.

Enjoy evening with country music legend

Grand Ole Opry star and country music legend John Conlee will perform Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Electric Park Ballroom. Tickets for “An Intimate Evening With John Conlee” are available at the door or in advance online at www.itickets.com/events/462565.HTML. Conlee has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1981. He charted 32 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Song charts and recorded 11 studio albums. He has seven No. 1 hits, including “Common Man,” “I’m Only in it for the Love,” “Backside of Thirty,” “In My Eyes,” “As Long As I’m Rockin’ with You,” “Lady Lay Down” and “Got My Heart Set on You.” Fourteen other songs reached the top 10.

Get giddy over Vertigo performances

The Vertigo Performance Art Series, presented by the Waterloo Center for the Arts, returns Friday. At 7 p.m. Corbett Fogue will present “The Last Supper,” an audience-involved performances in three parts by University of Northern Iowa alumnus Fogue, who now lives in Tacoma, Wash. In response to the early death of his father from a rare and incurable lung condition, Fogue focuses on the creation of art objects and experiences as both memento and memento mori. An ingredient list will be available for those will food allergies. The performance is free at the WCA, 225 Commercial St.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22 & SATURDAY, APRIL 23

‘Joseph’ comes alive at Gallagher Bluedorn

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be on stage for just three performances – 7 p.m. Friday and noon and 2 p.m. April 23 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. The long-awaited collaboration between the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, UNI School of Music, Waterloo Community Playhouse and Cedar Falls Community Playhouse and the GBPAC features an exciting Cedar Valley cast, crew and musicians. It is the story of Joseph and his “coat of m any colors” from the Bible’s Book of Genesis. Tickets start at $20, available online, at GBPAC.com/Joseph, at the GBPAC box office, or by calling (319) 273-7469.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Pick up trash on nature trails

The Cedar Valley Trails Partnership will mark National Celebrate Trails Day on Saturday with a trail cleanup. The plan is to start at 8:30 a.m. and try to pick up trash along the entire trail network — 125 miles in one day. If you’re interested in volunteering, email volunteer@cedarvalleytrails.org and include the number of people in your group, a preferred location (Cedar Falls, Waterloo, George Wyth State Park, Hudson, Evansdale, Cedar Valley Nature Trail, or a location can be assigned). Instructions and assigned location will be emailed prior to the event.

Music, tree-planting at Earth Day picnic

Good Neighbor Iowa is hosting an Earth Day Picnic Saturday at Hope Martin Memorial Park in Waterloo, beginning at noon. Music from Whitt and Eric is from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., followed by a tree-planting demonstration and music from Groovy News at 2 p.m. There will be kids’ crafts, activities and more. This statewide public health education initiative managed in partnership with the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education. Bring your family, picnic blankets and chairs.

Barbershop choruses to perform

Two of Iowa’s best barbershop choruses will join voices for the “Back in Harmony” concert at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Cedar Valley’s award-winning Proud Image Chorus will perform with Mason City’s River City Chorus for a 70-voice strong chorus. The performance is at Central Intermediate School in Waterloo. Tickets are $15 for adults; $5 for students. Harmonium is the guest quartet. For tickets, call (515) 979-9054.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23 & SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Flea market set at National Cattle Congress

Wear comfortable shoes! Waterloo’s Largest Flea Market and Garage Sale is happening Saturday and Sunday on the National Cattle Congress grounds. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There will be 60,000 square feet of vendors selling everything from collectibles, crafts and handmade items to jewelry, vintage hand bags, metal signs and more.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0