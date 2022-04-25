NORTHEAST IOWA ESCAPADES

MONDAY, APRIL 25

Learn to grow with hydroponics

A free gardening class, “Growing Plants with Hydroponics,” will take place at 6 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Sheila Sartorius will be the instructor. The one-hour class will include a question-and-answer session. For more information, contact Steven Eilers, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County Urban Agriculture Specialist at 319-234-6811 or seilers@iastate.edu.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

‘Women Sing’ chorus festival set

University of Northern Iowa School of Music faculty artist and conductor Amy Kotsonis is coordinating the interactive “Women Sing! Women’s Chorus Festival” on Tuesday. Women’s chorus ensembles from Iowa high schools and UNI’s Cecilians will be featured. A free concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls. It is open to the public. The festival requires registration at https://music.uni.edu/womensing.

Holocaust topic at upcoming gathering

University of Northern Iowa professor Stephen Gaies will be the guest speaker at Tuesday’s gathering of the Cedar Valley Historical Society. He will discuss “History of the Holocaust.” The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Grout Museum, 503 South St. The program is free to the public.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

‘Classic Nashville Live!’ at HCC

Jason Petty and international singing star Gail Bliss will take the audience on a musical journey through the history of country music from the 1940s to the 1980s. There is a matinee at 1:30 p.m., and an evening performance at 7 p.m. in Hawse Auditorium at Tama Hall on the Hawkeye Community College campus, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo. Tickets are from $5 to $10, available online at evenbrite.com, and may be available at the door. HCC students can attend for free with student ID.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

Women United hosts ‘Charity & Charcuterie’

Cedar Valley United Way's Women United group presents “Charity & Charcuterie,” an evening of charcuterie, wine and networking from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The event will take place in the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo ballroom, 777 Isle of Capri Blvd. A chef charcuterie demonstration, wine sampling, appetizers, raffle and socializing are planned, with a brief presentation at 5:30 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring gently used professional clothing to donate to the Women-to-Women Career Mentoring Program. Grants will be awarded to three local nonprofit partners as well as four mentees from the Women-to-Women Career Mentoring Program. Tickets are $25 per person, available at www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org/charityandcharcuterie.

Bob Dorr to perform with pals

River Place Plaza will be the happening place to be on Thursday. Bob Dorr & Friends will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Bring a jacket, lawn chair or blanket and get comfortable for the family-friendly event. Beverages will be sold by Eagle View Hospitality. There is no charge to attend. The Plaza is located at 200 State St., in Cedar Falls.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29 THROUGH SUNDAY, MAY 1

Elvis is in the ballroom!

“Blue Suede Memories X” – the Ultimate Elvis Tribute and Singing Contest will feature 10 contestants vying for the title on the Electric Park Ballroom stage. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m. A gospel show and brunch is planned Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon; doors open at 9:30 p.m. Sunday’s finals are at 2 p.m.; doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets are on sale now by calling 319-290-8097. Booths are general admission; platinum and gold tables can be reserved for all three shows. Matt King will be the emcee, and headliner is David Lee, with special guest Quentin Flagg. After-show parties are Friday and Saturday at Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave No. 2614.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

New Horizons to present concert

The New Horizons Band, featuring musicians 55 and older from across Iowa, will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls. Admission is free and open to the public. Director is Diana Blake.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

Classics cars at Show and Shine

Shine’em up and show’em off at the fifth annual Downtown Show and Shine Sunday in the Cedar Falls Downtown District. Classic cars and beautiful metal, including ones that are being restored, will be displayed. The event begins at noon. Spectator admission is free. To show an entry, preregistration is $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. For more details, call 319-277-0213 or email events@communitymainstreet.org.

Hunt for dino eggs at Phelps

Go on a dinosaur egg hunt at the Phelps Youth Pavilion on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Eggs will be hidden outside the museum and participants will also get to paint their very own ceramic dinosaur. Kids will also have the opportunity to get photos taken with a larger-than-life dinosaur. Cost is $4 for members; $8 for non-members. Fee includes entrance into the Phelps Youth Pavilion.

Reception set for student art exhibit

Join young artists and their families for a Sunday reception honoring their work in the Cedar Falls Student Art Exhibition 2022. It begins at 1 p.m. at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. The annual show celebrates student creativity with an exhibition of works from painting to pottery created in the art rooms at Cedar Falls Community Schools. The event is free and open to the public.

MONDAY, MAY 2

Party with Blue Man Group

The smash hit phenomenon Blue Man Group will perform at 7 p.m. Monday and 7 p.m. May 3 in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls. Every performance is a party with loud music, bright lighting, strobes, haze and other atmospheric effects, along with audience participation – and a change you might get splattered with paint or other non-toxic materials if you’re seated near the front of the Great Hall. Tickets start at $39, available at the GBPAC box office, or online at gbpac.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0