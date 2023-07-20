FRIDAY, JULY 21

Bach re-invented in concert

Cedar Valley Chamber Music will present “Re-Inventions” at 7 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St., Cedar Falls. The last concert in the “There and Bach Again” series focused on composer Johann Sebastian Bach’s genius. Bach is known for writing multiple inventions for piano, and this concert re-invents his inventions, featuring works by other composers, as well as Bach. Featured performers are Ann Bullard, Hunter Capoccioni, Max Geissler, Julie Fox Henson, Joanna Mendoza, Theo Ramsey, Erik Rohde; Alan Henson and Yoo-Jung Chang, both on cello; and Ann Bradfield, soprano saxophone. Tickets are $25 per person, sold at the door or online at cedarvalleymusic.org/tickets2023.

Catch 'Top Gun Maverick'

Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun Maverick” was the second-highest-grossing film of 2022 and the highest grossing film of his career. You can see it again on the big (inflatable) screen at Cinema on the Cedar at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre. Gates open at 8 p.m. with the movie starting at 9 p.m. or sunset. Admission is free. Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available to purchase. The amphitheater is located at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

FRIDAY, JULY 21 THRU SUNDAY, JULY 23

BeeGees 4-Ever!

It’s the final weekend for the Waterloo Community Playhouse jukebox musical, “Saturday Night Fever.” Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday on the Hope Martin Theatre stage at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Based on the film, the jukebox musical is filled with hits by the Bee Gees, including “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,” “More Than a Woman and “How Deep Is Your Love,” and disco hits of the 1970s. Tickets are $25 for adults; $10 for children, available online at wcpbhct.org, by phone at (319) 291-4494 or at the playhouse’s box office at the Center for the Arts.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Shrine Bowl kick-off

The Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star Classic is Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Kick-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. The Iowa Shrine Bowl Parade on Cedar Falls’ Main Street begins at 9:30 a.m. Following the parade, participants will gather at River Place Plaza, 100 E. Second St., Cedar Falls, for autographs and a pep rally.

First-ever Crawfish Crawl

The Accel Group is hosting the first-ever Accel Crawfish Crawl in downtown Cedar Falls from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at River Place Plaza in downtown Cedar Falls. The family-friendly event will include a riverside 5K run for adults, a kids’ race, a meal and live band.

Drumming on the Cedar

An outdoor Drum Circle with Drum Iowa, Aya Dance, Hoop Dreams with B and the Waterloo Center for the Arts is planned Saturday. The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. at the center, 225 Commercial St. It’s the third drum circle event of the summer, featuring area drummers and jammers. Aya Dance is a guided dance meditation that weaves simple choreography with bursts of free-form dance. Hoop Dreams with B is a group of Hula Hoopers creating an interactive experience. If it rains, the event will move indoors.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

Flutter by the arboretum

Families can flutter by the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens for “Butterflies” story time. The event is free with garden admission ($7 for adults; $4 for children ages 5 to 17 and free for children 4 and under). After story time, kids can chat with Miss Penny and Bob the Gnome to get a special take-and-make craft that can be completed at home. They can also visit the butterfly garden. The arboretum is located at 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.