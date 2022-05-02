NORTHEAST IOWA ESCAPADES

TONIGHT AND TUESDAY, MAY 3

Party on – Blue Man Group has two shows

Making an encore showing on the NE Iowa Escapades page is Blue Man Group. The smash hit performance-party is tonight at 7 p.m. and Tuesday in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. Quirky, colorful with lots of music and special effects, fans around the world love these shows. Tickets start at $39, available at the GBPAC box office, or online at gbpac.com.

Plan a night at the opera

The UNI Opera Scenes will present a workshop-style performance of “Mozart & The Guise,” featuring talented University of Northern Iowa students. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Tuesday at Bengtson Auditorium in Russell Hall Auditorium on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls. Admission is free, and the public may attend.

TUESDAY MAY 3

Grand opening party set at Gravitate Cedar Falls

The Gravitate Coworking, 200 State St., Suite 200, in Cedar Falls will host a grand opening party from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday with Grow Cedar Falls. The event will feature self-guided tours, beverages and a new art exhibit featuring artwork by Katie Walberg. Walberg is a multi-disciplinary artist whose most recent work takes a drawing from a two-dimensional approach to three-dimensional paper sculpture.

Get outdoors with The Pork Tornadoes

The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls will kick off summer a few months early with an outdoor concert featuring The Pork Tornadoes party band. The concert begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It is free and open to the public. Bring cash for food and beverages. Don’t forget that jacket to stay warm when the sun goes down!

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

Show & Shine at the Cattle Congress

Car enthusiasts – and people who appreciate the classics – will enjoy the Park at the Fair Show & Shine Car Show on Wednesday. The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. on the National Cattle Congress grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave., in Waterloo.

Stretch out with Wednesday Yoga

Whether it’s the Upward-Facing Dog or Tree pose, yoga can help with stress relief, flexibility, improve breathing and inner awareness. Those are just a few benefits yoga offers. The Cedar Falls Recreation Center is offering Wednesday Evening Yoga on River Place Plaza beginning Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The plaza is located at 100 E. Second St., in Cedar Falls. The event continues May 11 and 18 at 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

'Fiesta & Friends' is theme for Girls Night Out

This Thursday is “Fiesta & Friends” Girls Night Out celebrating Cinco de Mayo, beginning at 5 p.m. in the Cedar Falls Downtown District. A scavenger hunt is planned at participating businesses with prizes, including Pump Haus, The Runner’s Flat, Basket of Daisies, World’s Window, Vintage Iron, Driftless Style, Pretty Good Co., Hatchings & Hens, LBL, Spotlight Style Boutique and Salon, PeekaBoo, Stone Feather Road, Main Street Sweets, Chocolate Stam, Jiva Salonspa, Haven Salon, Miss Wonderful, Lotus + Lou, Your CBD Store, The Funky Zebras, Here’s what’s Poppin, Main Street Exchange, Mack + Mav and The Speckled Owl.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

First Friday Flick at library is back

The Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St., will show “Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture” at 10 a.m. Friday. Sponsored by Friends of the Waterloo Public Library, the popular First Friday Flick features the movie, popcorn and soda for free.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with plants

The Buds & Blooms Plant Sale is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens, 1927 E. Orange Road, in Waterloo. Admission is free for moms. The sale will feature plants locally grown by Petersen & Tietz Florists and Greenhouses and Stillwater Greenhouse. After shopping, enjoy the tulip display – weather permitting – with more than 3,000 tulips.

MONDAY, MAY 9

UNI Children’s Choir to perform

The UNI Children’s Choir will present their Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 9 in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. Michelle Swanson will conduct. The event is free and open to the public.

