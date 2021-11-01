NORTHEAST IOWA ESCAPADES

TUESDAY, NOV. 2

How many points for the word ‘fun’?

If Scrabble is your jam, Cedar Valley Scrabble Club could be the best place to get your game on. The club meets the first Tuesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Second State Brewery, 203 State St., Cedar Falls. All skill levels can participate. The club is “mellow and friendly.”

<&rule>

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

Essayist Lynn Brant to discuss book at festival

Dr. Lynn Brant, author and emeritus professor of geology at the University of Northern Iowa, will discuss his new book, “Staring into Compost and Other Essays,” published in 2020. The program is at 7 p.m. in Mae Latta Hall at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. His presentation is part of the Cedar Falls Authors Festival, a year-long event founded in 2017 to celebrate Cedar Falls authors, past and present. For information on upcoming presentations, visit cfauthorsfestival.org or cedarfallslibrary.org.

‘Johnny Cash Experience’ at HCC

Terry Lee Goffee pays tribute to the Man in Black at 7 p.m. in Hawse Auditorium at Tama Hall, 1501 E. Orange Road, on the Hawkeye Community College campus. He portrays Cash in the first person, performing such classics as “A Boy Named Sue,” “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues” and “Hurt.” Tickets are $10 to $15, available at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/hawkeye-arts-amp-culture-11753219633. Hawkeye students are free with I.D.

<&rule>

THURSDAY, NOV. 4-6

UNI Interpreters Theatre performances set

“Memories: A Night of Performances Exploring the Past, Present & Future” is dedicated to three short performances each night Thursday through Saturday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. UNI Interpreters Theatre performances take place in Room 040 Lang Hall on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls. “A Decade of Depression,” written, directed and performed by Niko Wohlford, recounts complex issues of anxiety, depression and suicide; “Keyboard Memories,” written and directed by Tyler Montgomery, is about having a conversation with your self-created data; and “You Have the Right to Forget,” also by Montgomery, where a courtroom no longer requires physical participants and tweets, phone recordings and memories can be introduced as trial evidence. Admission is free; seating is limited and can be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/memories-decade-of-depression-keyboardforget-uni-interpreters-theatre-tickets-187717346637.

<&rule>

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

Artists reception to toast Hearst Center exhibits

A reception is planned at 5 p.m. Friday at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., in Cedar Falls. The event will honor artists whose work is featured in two new exhibitions, “Diaspora of Meskwaki Creativity: Works by Mary Young Bear, Ellen Driscoll + Dazegon Kapayou” and “Consequential Narratives: Selected Works by Duane Slick.” The public may attend free of charge.

Gallagher Bluedorn show celebrates legendary duo

From their humble beginnings, to their incredible rise to fame, “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” chronicles the journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. The immersive, concert-style theater show takes viewers through the lives of Simon and Garfunkel – following their time as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s, up to their dramatic split in 1970. The performance culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. The show is at 7 p.m. Friday at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. For tickets, go to unitix.uni.edu or call (319) 273-7469 or toll free 1-877-549-7469, or visit the GBPAC box office.

<&rule>

SATURDAY, NOV.6

Craft show to feature craft and vendors

Start your Christmas shopping early at the 13th annual Craft Show. More than 50 craft and vendor booths are expected at Valley Lutheran School, 4520 Rownd St., Cedar Falls. There will be a rummage room and bake sale, as concessions. Admission is $1 for adults. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cedar Valley Angels host fundraising event

“Foster the Future,” presented by Cedar Valley Angels, will feature live music, dinner, dessert, live and silent auctions and stories from the Cedar Valley Angels program. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls, as well as taking place as a virtual event. Tickets are $50 per person, available at https://events.handbid.com/auctions/foster-the-future-2021/tickets. The Cedar Valley Angels mission is to walk alongside children, youth, and families in the foster care community by offering consistent support through intentional giving, relationship building and mentorship.

Dali Quartet to perform for CV Chamber Music

Cedar Valley Chamber Music will present The Dali Quartet at 5 p.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., for a performance of Piazzolla, Morales, Amaya and Mendelssohn. Praised for their passionate performances and diverse programming, the Dali recently won the silver medal at the 2021 Piazzolla Music Competition. Tickets are $20 per person. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cvcm-presents-the-dali-quartet-tickets-185994894737

