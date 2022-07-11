NORTHEAST IOWA ESCAPADES

TUESDAY, JULY 12

Test knowledge at Trivia Night

The Waterloo Public Library is hosting Trivia Night on Tuesday at the RiverLoop Amphitheater for adults. Local and worldwide trivia with the overall theme focusing on the library’s summer program “Off the Beaten Path." Adults can play the game from 5:30 to 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the program will be in Meeting Room AB at the library. There is no cost to participate.

Let the 'Good Times' roll

The Cedar Falls Municipal Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the band shell at Overman Park in downtown Cedar Falls. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for comfort. This series theme is "Good Times."

THURSDAY, JULY 14

Native Plant Sale at Hartman

Hartman Reserve Nature Center will host a Native Plant Sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at 657 Reserve Drive in Cedar Falls. Native flowers, grasses, shrubs, trees and soil amendments will be available for pre-order and purchase through Blooming Prairie Nursery. Their wildflowers are raised locally in Iowa to create strong plants that thrive in their natural environment. Area organizations will have booths. Specific species of plants that will be available at the sale will vary. A portion of sales will go to Black Hawk County Conservation.

Free RiverLoop band concert

Your friends and neighbors may be among musicians performing in Waterloo Municipal Band’s summer series. It continues Thursday at 7:30 p.m.at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre, 225 Commercial St. The free concert features a range of music from marches and classics to show tunes and standards. The concert is free.

Party on Patio with TnT

Come jam to local, live acoustic music and Party on the Patio at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd, Cedar Falls. TnT will perform on the Corning Patio at 5 p.m. Thursday. Second State Brewery will provide refreshment and Fitpop will provide popcorn. Concerts are free and open to the public.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Foot-stomping Irish rock music

Reilly will bring their energetic show featuring Irish rock music to RiverLoop Rhythms at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre. The free concert is sponsored by Veridian Credit Union. Music continues until 9:30 p.m. The theater is located near the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

FRIDAY THRU SUNDAY, July 15-17

Everybody cut ‘Footloose!’ at WCP

The 80’s dance show comes to the Hope Martin Theatre stage beginning Friday, presented by Waterloo Community Playhouse. The summer musical features such pop-rock hits as “Footloose,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” and “Holding out for a Hero.” Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Additional performances are at 7 p.m. July 22 and 23 and 2 p.m. July 24. The theater is located in the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Order tickets online at wcpbhct.org, at the WCP box office at WCA or by phone at 319-291-4494.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

‘Soul’ for Movies Under the Moon

Friday’s Movies Under the Moon showing features the animated movie, “Soul,” in Overman Park in Cedar Falls. The Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association starts at 7 p.m., followed by the movie at 9 p.m. Bring blankets and lawn chairs for comfort. The event is free.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Moonlight & Roses in the garden

Enjoy an evening at the Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Garden at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, including live music, a silent auction, cork pull and rose bush adoption. The menu will feature pork sliders, artisan salads, dessert, wine and beer. All proceeds go to support the gardens at 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo. Purchase individual tickets from $65 to $75 at the gate, or for an additional $25, reserve a table for six to eight people. Purchase tickets calling 319-226-4966, in person at the Arboretum Welcome Center or online at https://www.cedarvalleyarboretum.org/Moonlight.

SUNDAY, JULY 17

CV Chamber Music showcases Dvorak

The Arianna String Quartet will perform for Cedar Valley Chamber Music’s concert Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St. They will be joined by violist Julia Bullard to perform two chamber works from Antonin Dvorak's time in Spillville. Season tickets are $50 for the series of three CVCM concerts and individual tickets are $20 for each concert, all available online at cedarvalleymusic.org or at the door.

FESTIVALS & CELEBRATIONS

Felix Grundy Festival, Grundy Center, through Monday

Waverly Heritage Days, Friday through Sunday

Cedar Valley Chamber Music Festival, Cedar Falls, Sunday and July 20, 24

Nordic Fest, Decorah, July 29-30

Backbone Bluegrass Festival, Strawberry Point, July 29-31

National Balloon Classic Festival, Indianola, July 29-Aug. 6

Iowa Irish Fest, Waterloo, Aug. 5-8

What Cheer Summer Flea Market, What Cheer, Aug. 5-7

Iowa State Fair, Des Moines, Aug. 11-21

Dike Watermelon Days, Aug. 12-14

Old Time Power Show, Antique Acres, Cedar Falls, Aug. 19-21

Cedar Valley Pridefest, Aug. 26-27

Artapalooza, Cedar Falls, Sept. 10

National Cattle Congress Fair, Sept. 21-25