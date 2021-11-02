NORTHEAST IOWA ESCAPADES

TUESDAY, NOV. 9

Teens benefit from Little Black Dress Initiative

Motivational speaker Kimberly Fitten from Cedar Rapids will present “The Power of Living and Operating Harmoniously” at the annual Little Black Dress Initiative Luncheon Tuesday. The event is from 11:15 to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls. Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls is hosting their third annual Little Black Dress Initiative Week today through Friday. Its purpose is to spread awareness about issues facing teenagers in the Cedar Valley. Tickets are $35. Find details at https://jlwcf.formdash.org/

Jim O’Loughlin is focus of CF Authors Festival

Jim O’ Loughlin will talk about his new book, “The Last Caucus in Iowa,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. The event is free and open to the public. O’Loughlin also is author of the flash fiction collection, "Dean Dean Dean Dean," and editor of "Kurt Vonnegut Remembered”. He is the host of the Final Thursday Reading Series at the Hearst Center, which is now in its 21st season.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

Decorate a ceramic Christmas tree

This class uses glazes to decorate a 12-inch ceramic Christmas tree at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. During the first class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, participants will glaze the trees; bulbs and stars will be added at the second class Nov. 17. Cost is $36 for members; $46 for non-members. For details and space availability, go to www.waterloocenterforthearts.org, or call 291-4490.

THURSDAY, NOV. 11

Veterans honored at Iowa Veterans Museum

Veterans and active duty military personnel will receive free admission at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., on Thursday. The Veteran’s Day admission is in recognition for their service. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can tour traditional and more than 35 interactive exhibits, an electronic Wall of Honor and other displays. The 1st Base BBQ food truck, provided by T-Mobile will be in the museum parking lot available to all museum visitors.

20th annual One Nation Under God banquet set

A formal dinner, flag presentation and guest speaker will highlight the 20th Annual One Nation Under God Banquet. The event begins with social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the presentation at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive. It is a joint project for the Cedar Falls, Cedar Valley, Waterloo, Waterloo Sunrise and Waverly Exchange Clubs.

Make fused glass ornaments for holidays

Glass artist Candida Deree will teach participants how to create their own fused glass holiday ornaments, beginning Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Participants can chose from three different basic designs. The class also will be offered Nov. 17, Nov. 23 and Dec. 1. Members are $26; non-members are $33 per class. Children can make ornaments for $15 each, accompanied by a full-priced adult. Registration is three days prior to the session at waterloocenterforthearts.org.

Songbook Trio to perform at Hearst Center

Hear song standards made famous when The Songbook trio performs Thursday at 7 p.m. in Mae Latta Hall at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd, Cedar Falls. Jazz pianist Tom Tritle, percussionist Allan Jacobson and vocalist Stephanie Althof will present “Besides Ella – The Great Female Singers and Their Hits.”

THURSDAY NOV. 11-13

Perfect recipe for fun in Cedar Falls

On Thursday through Saturday, visitors to the Cedar Falls Downtown District will eat, drink, shop and make merry. Along the way, they can gather recipe cards from participating merchants to create their own cookbook. Downtown Ingredients from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by the Cedar Falls Downtown District.

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

Brown bag-it for Lunchtime Concert

Pack your lunch and make time for music during the Lunchtime Concert, beginning at noon, at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. The performance will feature UNI String Bass, directed by Alex Pershounin.

Theatre UNI dives into “Fractured Mind of Eric Coble”

A unique evening of radio plays is being distributed Friday as a podcast by Theatre UNI at the University of Northern Iowa. The wacky American playwright Eric Coble examines the world of musical theater, theatrical ghosts, a Greek “Godfather” and the iconic theatrical character of Willy Loman and his love for jazz. This is a virtual event with more details available at https://theatre.uni.edu/theatre-uni/fractured-mind-eric-coble.

Get groovy, bodacious or phat for Throwback Prom

Squeeze into your prom outfit from the '70s, '80s, 90's or whenever and rock out at the Throwback Prom. The Family & Children’s Council of Black Hawk County fundraiser is from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday at Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls. A DJ will spin tunes. Nosh out at a retro candy bar and take time for the awkward prom pose. Tickets begin at $40 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/throwback-prom-tickets-175601337327?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, NOV. 13-14

Fill your gift list at Holiday Arts Festival

One of the most popular events of the season, the Holiday Arts Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. You can purchase original works by fine Midwest artists working in painting, drawing, photography, wood, glass, jewelry, metal, ceramics, fiber and mixed media. Hungry Charlies and Muddy Pirate Coffee Traders will be on site, and World’s Window, located inside the center, will be open.

Holiday shopping season begins in Waverly

Stores will be decked for the holidays and brimming with gifts for the Waverly’s Holiday Open House Event, which begins Saturday and continues Sunday. Sponsored by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

SUNDAY, NOV. 14

Grab a stack with syrup to support LPC Museum

The La Porte Dysart FFA will sponsor a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the La Porte City FFA Historical and Ag Museum, 408 Main St. The menu includes sausage, a yogurt bar and beverage. A freewill donation is requested for this fund-raising event for Friends of the LPC Museum Endowment.

Find joy in Aya Yoga in the Park

Instructor Dani Eastman will present Yoga in the Park at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hartman Reserve Nature Center in Cedar Falls, This dance meditation experience will focus on connecting with your body, heart and inner wisdom as you move in guided, feel-good ways. Space is limited. Cost is $20. Register at blackhawkcountyparks.com.

MONDAY, NOV. 15

UNI music recital to feature oboist

Heather Peyton, associate professor of oboe and music theory, will present a faculty recital at 6 p.m. Monday in Davis Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls. Peyton is a frequent soloist and ensemble performer throughout the U.S., and has won numerous national and international awards. The recital is free and open to the public.

