HAWKEYE — A Northeast Iowa dairy farm was considered the cream of the crop at a national dairy contest.

Country View Dairy, based in Hawkeye, won a gold medal and received “Best of Class” for its strawberry farmstead cream-top 1% yogurt in the low-fat cow’s milk yogurt category at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The strawberry yogurt received a 99.25 out of 100 score. Bob Howard, the director of sales and marketing, said every entry starts at 100 points and each defect — such as color, smell or taste — results in points taken off.

“It’s a pretty neat experience to have your product come from such a small creamery and end up at the top with yogurts from all over the country,” Howard said. “We’re honored to even place – and we ended up with first place.”

In the low-fat yogurt category, a creamery from Cabot, Vermont, took second place and a dairy in Monroe, Wisconsin, took third.

Country View also received fourth place in the regular cow’s milk yogurt category for its plain farmstead cream-top whole milk yogurt.

The now 300-cow dairy started in 2011 as an on-farm creamery with the family’s own cows and focused on cultured dairy. Howard said the business has been built from the ground up and now offers traditional yogurt, Greek yogurt, frozen yogurt, sour cream and whole milk.

The creamery skips homogenization, meaning the milk is left in its natural state so a layer of cream rises to the top, making it easier to digest, Howard said.

The yogurt recipes also use all-natural ingredients with no preservatives, gelatins, high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavoring or dyes. The dairy’s cows are also not treated with bovine growth hormones that increase milk production.

On the farm, milk is routed directly from the milking parlor into the creamery so the yogurt is made using the freshest milk. The cows get milked three times a day. Country View also shares the cows with Wapsie Valley Creamery in Independence, which makes cheese.

Country View Dairy’s products are in seven Midwestern states where they’re sold at 100 retail stores and served at 15 colleges, 30 public schools, and a few restaurants.

Across the Cedar Valley, Hansen’s Dairy stocks Country View’s yogurts and some of its frozen yogurt is available at Fareway grocery stores. The dairy also supplies the University of Northern Iowa with all of its yogurt.

