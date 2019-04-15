WATERLOO — Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is bringing back its group walks. The Aging, Active and Alive Walks will be held during Older Americans Month to celebrate the strength and vitality of older Americans and to emphasize the importance of being active. The walks have been endorsed by the Healthiest State Initiative.
The walks will be May 31 at 20 locations throughout Northeast Iowa.
- Cedar Falls — noon, Cedar Falls Community Center.
- Cresco — 10:30 a.m., Cresco Fitness Center.
- Decorah — 10:30 a.m., Trout Run Park.
- Eldora — 8:30 a.m., Dorothy’s Senior Center.
- Greene — 1 p.m., Perrin Park.
- Grundy Center — 10 a.m., Old Upper Elementary.
- Independence — 10 a.m., Buchanan County Health Center Wellness and Therapy.
- New Hampton — 10:30 a.m., Mikkelson Park.
- Toledo — 10 a.m., Toledo Heights Park.
- Waterloo — 10 a.m., Young Arena.
- Waverly — 1 p.m., Wartburg College.
The walks are free and people of all ages are encouraged to participate. Register by May 10 to guarantee a T-shirt. If there is inclement weather, there will still be an activity scheduled at that date and time. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/AgingActiveAliveWalk or call Vicki Hyke at 874-6847 or Janet Buls at 231-1551.
If you would like to be a sponsor, contact Lisa Wetzel at 874-6879 lwetzel@nei3a.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.