Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging Meals

WATERLOO -- Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week. The meals are available in 7-packs.
Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, the menu may not be followed exactly during this time. NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past.
For more information, call (800) 779-8707. Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years old. People under 60 must pay the actual meal cost of $8.10.
