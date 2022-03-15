Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging grows new, innovative Iowa Café program

WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging continues to expand an innovative program, encouraging elders to get out of their living quarters for a free hearty meal at a local food establishment that would benefit from the additional foot traffic.

Right now, six restaurants get reimbursed through The Iowa Café program for items purchased from special menus by individuals ages 60 and older, or a spouse of an eligible individual regardless of age.

According to Vicki Hyke, director of marketing and communications, three other eateries are “in the works” to be added to the growing list. One is in Waterloo, she said.

Only people who fill out The Iowa Café registration form can stop by these eateries for the meal. More than 1,750 people already have signed up. Once the registration is processed, the individual will receive a key card in the mail to bring with them to the participating restaurant.

Each participant will receive 12 meals each month and may use their key cards once per day.

While there are no fees to participate, the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is required to offer participating individuals the opportunity to contribute to the cost.

A focus has been placed on areas where senior centers closed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hyke said. For the most part, Waterloo and Cedar Falls side stepped shut downs because of the YWCA Black Hawk County and Cedar Falls Community Center remaining in operation.

But Hyke noted there’s been a group of older individuals who “didn’t want to go back” even if their area center opened back up.

“They want to get out more, and have the choice to go other places and see other types of people,” Hyke said.

Dependent on various methods of funding, for example, a community development block grant through the city of Waterloo and a federal “innovation” grant from the Administration for Community Living, Hyke said the hope is the program extends through the end of the year.

To take part, restaurants must be in good standing with the Iowa Department of Inspections, be accessible to older folks, and meet certain dietary requirements.

“We want community establishments and to support small town restaurants,” Hyke said.

She added that next month these eateries will offer various programs on certain days, for instance, to teach seniors about heart healthy food, exercise and meals they can make at home.

Here are the participating food establishments thus far:

Bents Smokehouse Pub & Grill—Westgate.

Sheps Riverside Bar & Grill—Lansing.

Johnson’s Restaurant & Catering—Elkader.

Gus & Tony’s Townhouse Cafe—West Union.

Aprils Downtown Diner—Manchester.

Westside Family Restaurant—Grinnell.

