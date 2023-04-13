CEDAR FALLS -- Northeast Area Music Teachers Association will sponsor the “Once Upon a Composition” presentation at 10:15 a.m. April 14 at the Hearst Center for the Arts.

Inside Mae Latte Recital Hall, Laura Crumbleholme, a piano teacher from Moline, IL, will demonstrate how:

Learning to write music will increase a student’s understanding of reading and interpreting the scores of the pieces they are learning.

Using the piano as a medium and music as the universal language, students can be taught to engage their creative mind.

Words, stories, poems and personal experiences inspire students at all ages and skill levels to create rhythm, melody and harmony, and form within their compositions in any style of music.

Students’ active involvement in problem solving any issues that may arise as they work through their composition leads to better outcomes for the piece and overall musical learning experience.

Crumbleholme has been teaching piano from her music studio at home for more than three decades. She values teaching her students, who range from lively five-year olds to attentive eighty-year-olds, all different styles of music, as well as placing an emphasis on composition and jazz improvisation.

Her students regularly compete in the Federation’s Junior Composers Competition, often securing awards and honors. Crumbleholme received her bachelor’s degree in music education and is an active member of the Federation, QCMTA, and serves on the board for the Composer’s Institute.

Anyone interested in learning more about NAMTA can contact Andrea Johnson at andrea.johnson@uni.edu.

