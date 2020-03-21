Northbound U.S. 218 on-ramp near airport to close Monday

CEDAR FALLS – A project to reconstruct the northbound lanes of U.S. 218 from Airport Boulevard to the Iowa 27 interchange in Waterloo continues.

On Monday night, weather permitting, the northbound U.S. 218 on-ramp east of the Iowa 27/IA 58/U.S. 218 interchange in Waterloo will be closed to traffic as a part of the first stage of the project. Traffic will be detoured around the work zone using Airline Highway, Leversee Road, and Lone Tree Road, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The first stage of the reconstruction project that begins on Monday will include removing pavement on the outside lane and shoulder of U.S. 218, as well as grading work for the new pavement. The ramp and lane closures are expected to be in place until late May, when the next stage of construction will begin.

Traffic sensors will detect traffic flow, and portable signs in advance of the work zone will let motorists know when traffic is moving slowly. Motorists may be asked to take alternate routes around the work zone.

For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0