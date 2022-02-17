North Star's virtual art show, 'Art Without Limits,' showcases participants' skills, talents

WATERLOO – A broccoli tree house, several abstract paintings, a knitted scarf, painted shoes and other artworks and performance art featured in a virtual art show, “Art Without Limits,” presented by North Star Community Services.

“We had 83 artists and more than 100 pieces of art,” said Jodie Muller, director of donor and public relations. The title was chosen “because each person was allowed to dream up and pick out any art project in whatever medium they chose. It was whatever they wanted to work on, and we didn’t want to limit possibilities.”

At North Star Community Services, the guiding philosophy is helping adults with a range of disabilities live the life they want to live. Creating art is a stress reliever and encouraging freedom of expression, Muller explained, and “definitely reinforces people’s confidence and self-esteem.”

The art show allows adults with a wide range of disabilities and needs served by North Star to display their skills and talents. “Making it a virtual show is because of COVID. Participants also worked in small groups which allowed for social distancing,” she said.

Collages, sculpture, jewelry and acrylic nail art are included in the show, as well as a skit, “The Gingerbread Man,” performed by one group, a torn-paper collage and Pepsi can. Several participants used models, clay, paint and LED lights to create a diorama or 3-D representation of a battle scene.

“One I really like is a papier-mâché chicken nugget and a cup of dipping sauce. There’s also a giant papier-mâché spider egg that is actually a piñata. Eventually we’ll break that piñata and put the video on our Facebook page,” Muller said.

The project was made possible by redirecting funds left over from North Star’s first-ever movie, “The Voyages of Captain Overview,” which premiered in 2021.

“Our movie project didn’t cost as much as the live performances we’ve had in previous years, so we thought ‘let’s use it for other art-related projects.’ Art has such a good impact on people, and we were looking for engaging and meaningful activities.”

Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, she said, and North Star is interested in finding a venue that would allow some of the artwork to be displayed.

“Art Without Limits” can be viewed through March 1 at https://www.northstarcs.org/special-events-info/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.