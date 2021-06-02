North Star's first-ever movie premieres June 15-16 in drive-in theater setting

A donkey, a dog, a cat and a chicken stumble across what appears to be an abandoned house in the forest. Peering through a window, the donkey spies a table laden with food. The critters are tired and hungry and are going to break in.
Director Greg Holt set the stage for a group of North Star actors, demonstrating how the donkey, played by Dylan Stacey, should peer into the window. Satisfied, the director signaled cinematographer Paco Rosic and filming began.
It’s one of many shoots for Holt and Rosic in recent weeks as they filmed “The Voyages of Captain Overview,” North Star’s first-ever movie. “The process has been challenging, but it is part of the adventure and fun. It will be magical for the actors to see themselves up on the big screen,” Holt said.
North Star Community Service’s biannual theater production, traditionally on stage, is now a movie. It premieres in a drive-in theater setting June 15 and 16 in the ITC building parking lot near the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Each showing is limited to 150 cars. Tickets are free, but must be obtained at UNITix.uni.edu.
Another screening is planned for mid-July at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo.
The family-friendly show is about a band of misfit Vikings who sail the seas in search of myths, folklore and heroic legends. There are 92 costumed characters in the movie, including groups from the Newell Post Adult Day Care Center and North Star’s Waverly Center and one actor from North Star’s Canterbury Center, as well as community volunteers and staff. Holt wrote original stories and adapted familiar tales for the script.
Mayor Quentin Hart is making his North Star debut as the “Citizen,” and also debuting is Kendal Crawford from 93.5 The Mix and 106.5 Corn Country, as “Narrator.”
The production allows adults with a wide range of disabilities and special needs served by North Star to display their skills and talents as performers and as crew. Some performers may be nonverbal, while others are in wheelchairs. North Star staff members shadow actors so they don’t need to memorize lines.
“This is something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. They get a chance to be the center of attention, to show what they are capable of doing, and it’s fun,” said Jodie Muller, North Star director of donor and public relations.
Originally, Holt intended to direct a stage production of “101 Dalmatians.” Then the coronavirus pandemic changed plans. North Star adapted services by separating large client groups into smaller ones, so if one person became ill, that group could be temporarily closed instead of the whole program, Muller said.
That concept worked perfectly for filming, too, because small groups could safely rehearse following COVID protocols. Filming began April 29 in front of green screens, which allows Rosic to add various backgrounds and special effects during the editing process. Scenes will be subtitled.
“We were able to shoot out of sequence, which made it easier. Now we have to put all the filmed scenes together and edit them into a cohesive movie. It’s like putting a big puzzle together,” said Holt.
Holt, artistic director at the Waterloo Community Playhouse, has directed numerous shows for North Star and has collaborated with Rosic in the past several years on several film independent film projects.
Muller said Holt is a “superstar” to North Star clients. “They anticipate each show, and start thinking about the next before the one they’re in is even over. Greg puts so much time and energy into this, and he doesn’t get paid. He does it from the heart, and he brought Paco into the project and got him involved, too.”
Making the movie has been a little overwhelming, but North Star staff and clients have been supportive, Holt said. “It’s really an opportunity for this demographic to be involved in theater and acting in ways they never had before. I fell in love with this bunch of people. Their enthusiasm and energy is unparalleled.”
“It’s not just the final product that is important. They’re having fun, and we’re creating memories for people and their families,” he added.