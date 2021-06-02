North Star's first-ever movie premieres June 15-16 in drive-in theater setting

Mayor Quentin Hart is making his North Star debut as the “Citizen,” and also debuting is Kendal Crawford from 93.5 The Mix and 106.5 Corn Country, as “Narrator.”

The production allows adults with a wide range of disabilities and special needs served by North Star to display their skills and talents as performers and as crew. Some performers may be nonverbal, while others are in wheelchairs. North Star staff members shadow actors so they don’t need to memorize lines.

“This is something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. They get a chance to be the center of attention, to show what they are capable of doing, and it’s fun,” said Jodie Muller, North Star director of donor and public relations.

Originally, Holt intended to direct a stage production of “101 Dalmatians.” Then the coronavirus pandemic changed plans. North Star adapted services by separating large client groups into smaller ones, so if one person became ill, that group could be temporarily closed instead of the whole program, Muller said.

That concept worked perfectly for filming, too, because small groups could safely rehearse following COVID protocols. Filming began April 29 in front of green screens, which allows Rosic to add various backgrounds and special effects during the editing process. Scenes will be subtitled.