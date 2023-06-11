WATERLOO — Russell Hamilton has a nose for love. He calls it “Harold.”

“It’s really a ginormous nose,” said Hamilton, smiling. An elastic cord around his head holds it in place as he delivers lines and sings as Cyrano in the new North Star Community Services musical production, “Cyrano de Burger Shack.”

The show, featuring a large cast of North Star clients, will be performed at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday at West High School’s Kersenbrock Auditorium. Admission is free but free-will donations will be accepted.

“Cyrano is a little goofy like me,” said Hamilton, a North Star client. He likes to throw in a few ad-libs here and there, but he also likes his dialogue. “If I can give the audience a good laugh, that’s what I like. I feel satisfaction if I can make someone laugh.”

A send-up of Edmond Rostand’s classic “Cyrano de Bergerac,” the play by Jeremy Desmon is a rollicking modern musical set in a high school burger hangout and stuffed with familiar pop songs from the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s.

Cyrano is the king of the Burger Shack. He’s secretly in love with his best friend since childhood, Roxanne. But she only has eyes for Christian, a tongue-tied burger flipper at the Shack. So Cyrano decides he’ll help Christian woe Roxanne because it’s better than sitting on the sidelines.

In this version, hundreds of texts are sent in flowery language. “And there’s one great scene at a drive-thru clown head speaker at the Shack where Christian professes his love to Roxanne via Cyrano,” said Director Greg Holt. “It’s very tongue-in-cheek.”

Holt, the new executive director at Cedar Falls Community Theatre, has directed numerous North Star productions since 2008, including “Shrek,” “My Son Pinocchio,” “The Jungle Book,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

The show allows adults with a wide range of disabilities and special needs served by North Star to display their skills and talents on stage and as crew members. Some performers may be nonverbal, while others are in wheelchairs.

Between 40 and 50 roles were cast by North Star staff, and Holt adds more characters so anyone who wants to participate has an opportunity to perform. The North Star location in Waverly has a group participating, as well. In addition, North Star staff members shadow actors so they don’t need to memorize lines.

“We’re teaching the shadows about theater, and they’re learning the techniques of acting. When they give the clients their lines, they have to say it with the same inflection to give the other actors the right cues,” said Joy Thorson, a theater veteran who serving as stage manager.

Cassidy Atchison, a local theater veteran, is being brought in as a ringer to play Roxanne.

“Sometimes even I am still surprised by the acting and singing abilities of these actors who just needed the opportunity to show what they can do,” said Jodie Muller, director of donors and public relations. “But what makes my heart happy every single time is how excited and proud these individuals are to participate in the production.

“Many years ago, one of the actors told me that he enjoys getting on stage, making people laugh and ‘forgetting that I have a disability for a little while.’”

The play is fitting for North Star “because the timeless story is an allegory of both inner and outer beauty,” Muller explained. “The very reason we do these community theater productions bi-annually is so that audiences can discover the often hidden talent and abilities of persons with disabilities – what you see on the outside isn’t really what is on the inside of anyone. This is especially true for persons often labeled ‘different.’”

Holt credits his team of volunteers and North Star staff who get the production off the ground. In addition, New Hartford artist Bill Close and his team contribute their time and skill to build sets. Volunteers pitch in to help paint the scenery. Tony Johns is the sound designer.

The music list includes such pop hits as “All Star” by Smash Mouth, “Eternal Flame” by the Bangles, “Just the Way You Are,” by Bruno Mars, “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by the Proclaimers, “Lost in Your Eyes” by Debbie Gibson, and “We Got the Beat” by the Go-Go’s.

Holt sets the bar high so the audiences can enjoy performances that are as professional-looking as possible.

“All of these people and the actors pull it all together and pull it off, so we’re ready to open and give audiences a fun experience,” he added.

