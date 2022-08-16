 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

North Star Community Services program seeks meal bids

North Star Community Service logo

WATERLOO — North Star Community Services is now accepting food service contract bids.

The lunch meals must follow the Child and Adult Care Food Program guidelines established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For more information and to submit a bid, contact Dawn Powers at (319) 234-1391. Deadline to submit a bid is Aug. 25.

DNH construction update

