North Star center offers fun and independence with outings, activities

WATERLOO – Once a month, clients and staff at North Star Community Service’s Canterbury Center gather to set up a calendar of events for the next month.
Winter days are filled with playing cards, computer games, going to the movies, casino visits, bowling, shopping and eating lunch at favorite places like Pizza Ranch and Hardee’s. In warmer months, clients add activities like fishing, swimming, road trips to hometowns, soaking up the sun in the center’s backyard, or cooking out on the deck.
Located at 3623 Canterbury Court, the adult day services program serves about 20 people.
“We’re a community-based, person-centered leisure program for people with a range of disabilities who need a calmer, smaller and quieter setting,” said Canterbury Center Director Pat Becker, who has been at North Star for 36 years.
Like all North Star services, the center helps people live the life they want to live, rather than steering them in the direction of how other people think they should live.
“I’m a kid at heart, so I don’t believe in a lot of structure. Like anyone else, the people who come here have the right to like or not like something. They can participate and do all the things they want to do. Not everyone participates, and that’s OK, too. We encourage, but we don’t force.”
The original Independent Living Skills Center opened in 1987. It became known as the head injury program, which served adults with acquired traumatic brain injury. The mission continued to evolve as it became apparent the program could be beneficial to a broader range of clients.
Pat Meyer, 71, is one of those clients. A Canterbury Center regular, Meyer enjoys car rides and shopping.
“It’s fun,” said Meyer, who particularly enjoys lunch outings to Pizza Ranch, fishing in summer and making s’mores at group cookouts. Art is another favorite activity, Meyer said, describing how he painted a football helmet as part of a Super Bowl celebration earlier in February and pumpkins at Halloween.
Meyer, a River Hills School graduate, was featured in a 1978 Courier article about Key VII, an adult activity center for the disabled that offered participants “the keys to open the door to a more enjoyable and productive life.” Meyer was 28 at the time.
Over the years, Meyer has lived in a group home through Exceptional Persons Inc. where he learned to cook, do laundry and other housekeeping and social skills. He also worked at Waterloo Greyhound Park, Hardee’s and other jobs through supported employment programs.
Meyer has been involved in North Star Community Services programs throughout his life’s journey.
“Pat and I go back a number of years,” said Becker. “He knows where he wants to go, what he wants to do, and that’s fine.”
This is the 45th year that North Star has provided independence-building opportunities like adult day services at Canterbury Center, Newel Post, Day Habilitation, the Waverly Center, supportive community living services including training, and the Child & Adult Care Food Program.
The programs have served “hundreds, if not thousands of men and women with a wide range of (dis)abilities,” said Jodie Muller, director of donor and public relations.
North Star has “has successfully expanded programming over the years to meet changing needs for people with disabilities, creating innovative solutions if none exist.”
Through programs like Canterbury’s leisure program, participants can live a “typical life” that offers work, friends, fun, independence, opportunities and experiences.
“All people, regardless of ability, have the right to be treated with dignity and respect, have the freedom to make their own life choices, have full access to all of the recreational, social and educational opportunities available, and to be appreciated for his or her unique strengths, experiences and abilities,” Muller explained.
“I like coming here and doing things,” Meyer said, confessing that he has a soft spot for Maestro, the center’s resident cat. “Everybody loves Maestro.”
The cat is equally devoted to its people, Becker said. Most days, it visits each person to share affection or simply offer comfort and calmness by sitting on someone’s lap and purring.
“Pat has done excellent here,” Becker said, noting Meyer will eventually transition to adult day services at Newel Post. “And I think that’s going be as hard for me as it will be for him because we’ve had a lot of fun together.”
