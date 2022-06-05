North Star Boys' Choir to perform June 14

CEDAR FALLS -- The North Star Boys’ Choir from Maple Grove, Minn., will perform its only Iowa concert at 7 p.m. June 14 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 904 Bluff St.

The event is free and open to the public.

The North Star Boys’ Choir was founded in 2011 and has its roots in the European boy choir tradition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0