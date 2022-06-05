North Star Boys' Choir to perform June 14
CEDAR FALLS -- The North Star Boys’ Choir from Maple Grove, Minn., will perform its only Iowa concert at 7 p.m. June 14 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 904 Bluff St.
The event is free and open to the public.
The North Star Boys’ Choir was founded in 2011 and has its roots in the European boy choir tradition.
Photos: "40th on 4th Street Cruise" in downtown Waterloo
Fourth Street Cruise 1
Fourth Street Cruise 2
Fourth Street Cruise 3
Fourth Street Cruise 4
Fourth Street Cruise 5
Fourth Street Cruise 6
Fourth Street Cruise 7
Fourth Street Cruise 8
Fourth Street Cruise 9
Fourth Street Cruise 11
Fourth Street Cruise 12
Fourth Street Cruise 13
Fourth Street Cruise 14
Fourth Street Cruise 15
Fourth Street Cruise 16
Fourth Street Cruise 17
Fourth Street Cruise 18
Fourth Street Cruise 19
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.