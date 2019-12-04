{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday breakfast

The annual holiday breakfast will be Saturday at the Cedar Falls Community Center, with visits from Santa and friends.

CEDAR FALLS – The annual Breakfast at the North Pole will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cedar Falls Community Center.

There will be sausage, coffee, beverages, and stacks of pancakes and syrup, along with visits from Santa and his holiday friends.

Tickets are $7 in advance or $8 at the door, available online at www.cfholidayhoopla.com until 4 p.m. Friday.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys for the Salvation Army’s toy drive will also be collected. Toys can be dropped off at the Cedar Falls Public Library until Dec. 10, as well.

