North Iowa Tractor Ride to roll through the area in July

VINTON — The annual North Iowa Tractor Ride will roll through Benton, Buchanan, Black Hawk, Tama and Linn counties this summer.

During this year’s 13th annual ride from July 23-25, 200 vintage and restored tractors will be headquartered in Vinton at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Registered riders will sign in July 23 at 2 p.m., have an evening meal and driver’s safety meeting at the Benton County Fairgrounds and explore nearby attractions.

The ride is sponsored by MBT Bank, Petro Blend, Mason City Red Power, Stellar Truck and Trailer, Mason City Ford Chrysler, Wold Tire Service, Fox Auction Company and Corporate Farmer. Pictures for the annual yearbook will be provided by Spirit Photography by Sara.

On July 24, an estimated 200 tractors will travel from Vinton to Brandon to visit the world’s largest frying pan. They’ll make their way to La Porte City for lunch, drive through Hickory Hills Park and on to Dysart for an afternoon break, then back to Vinton.

On July 25, riders will travel to Urbana, and then through Center Point to Palo for lunch. Drivers will get together as a group at Bloomsbury Farm before returning to Vinton.