WATERLOO — The 11th annual Gospel Artist Showcase and North End Music and Arts Festival will start Friday with a 7 p.m. gospel artist showcase at the East High School Auditorium, 214 High St.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by John Mark Tolbert, the event will include Gabriel Evans, Reatha Phillips, Kenesha Davis, Taria Jaybre and If I Can’t Say a Word Ministries.

On Saturday, the KBBG parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday on East Fourth Street and ends with a drill team exhibition on the basketball court

Festival opening ceremonies start at noon at Ferguson Field Park.

Performers will include the Afro-Latin Project, the Flavah Band, SMJ and Stankface, Trevell Fisher, the Costanzas, the Toonz Squad, Je Sikdo, Crei, Ahmad Madlock, Brooklynn Smith, Brooke Dunn and Daniel Mitchell.

Hip Hop Literacy Summer Program students will perform, along with young poets from the Waterloo Writing Project.

There also will be a special presentation with James Cook, honoring him for serving as the first African American law enforcement officer from the North End.

Check northendfest.org for more details and times.

