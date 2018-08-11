WATERLOO -- A collection of creativity, diversity and musical talent was on display for Waterloo’s 10th annual North End Fest and KBBG Parade Saturday.
The event began with radio station KBBG's parade to Sullivan Park as drum and dance troops performed along the way. The music and celebration kicked into high gear at the park.
Competing dance troops were joined by children from the Hip Hop Literacy program, who put on a crowd-pleasing performance.
The North End Art and Music Fest was put together with KBBG and community members to highlight the community's creativity.
“The purpose is to celebrate this part of town,” said Matt Boyd, a festival founder. “This part of town has a great history, dating far before the African-Americans. The Irish and Italians were here to work on the railroad. It’s always kind of where they shoved the people they didn’t necessarily want with the rest of the folks.”
The underdog status of the community instilled creativity when solving problems.
“These people became very inventive and built their own little industries and businesses here,” Boyd said.
Boyd and Al Hays, a retired University of North Iowa professor, wanted to help celebrate the north end of Waterloo.
“We have drill teams from over six states. We’ve got local artists that are incredible. We’ve got vendors and resources providers from all over the area and our artists that have done these amazing pieces,” said Felicia Smith Nalls, an organizer.
The idea for the festival was conceived 11 years ago as Boyd, a member of Jubilee United Methodist Church, listened to the choir sing.
“I thought, ‘Well I bet there are people out here that I’d never met or heard of that have talent and ability,’ and that’s why we started,” he said.
The first North End Fest, in 2008, didn’t go great; 30 people showed up. It rained and was cold, Boyd said.
“At first we wondered if it was even going to go,” Hays said. “It’s gotten stronger, and we’ve really appreciated the support we’ve gotten from the city of Waterloo.”
The festival has evolved with the help of Nalls, Boyd said.
“She came in about five years ago, and she had her hands on all the talent in Waterloo, I swear,” Boyd said.
Three awards were handed out for best drill team, best parade float and best children’s organization.
A float put together by the family Greg Walker, who was shot and killed in May, won for best float. The Marching Cobras from Kansas City, Mo., won for best drill team.
IMPACTT Foundation, or I’m Part of a Change Today and Tomorrow, won the award for best children’s organization.
IMPACTT always has been involved with the North End Festival in some way, said Theron Montgomery, also known as Coach T, one of the co-founders and the assistant director of the organization.
The goal of IMPACTT and the North End Fest are the same, Montgomery said. Both want to provide a positive experience for the community.
“That’s what the North End Fest is about, cultural diversity, just bringing all different walks of life together to be on something positive,” Montgomery said. “I encourage everybody to find something to get involved in that’s dealing with the youth in our community and support it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.