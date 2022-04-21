North End Cultural Center receives $30,000 grant from Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa

WATERLOO – The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has announced a $30,000 mission fulfillment grant to the North End Cultural Center. The grant will provide operational support, allowing the nonprofit to hire its first paid staff position, a part-time artistic director. Felicia Smith-Nalls has been hired for the new role.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to be part of the expansion of the North End Cultural Center,” said Kaye Englin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. “As a strictly volunteer-led organization, it was providing amazing opportunities for residents of our community, so we can’t wait to see the growth that occurs with the new position in place.”

The North End Cultural Center is a nonprofit and event organizer. Its mission is twofold: To restore pride in the diverse cultures, particularly the Black community, of Waterloo's northeast end by showcasing the artistic gifts and talents of its residents, including those of all ages and backgrounds, and to promote literacy and educational achievement among the youth of this community. Its most recognizable programs include the North End Arts and Music Fest in Waterloo and the summer Hip Hop Literacy program.

Mission fulfillment grants fall outside of CFNEIA’s regular competitive grant cycles with an aim of providing funding for community solutions revolving around core values and initiatives of the Foundation. The grant to the North End Cultural Center aligns with CFNEIA’s focus on racial equity and its initiative for the arts.

For more information about CFNEIA’s community leadership focuses, visit www.cfneia.org/communityleadership.

