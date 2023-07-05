WATERLOO — An annual celebration of community culture returns Friday and Saturday, this time with a special mission to remember one of its founders.

The North End Arts and Music Festival will feature free local music, food and art vendors as well as collaborations with other area organizations.

On Friday, the festival is partnering with Main Street Waterloo for its Friday'Loo Summer Concert Series. Lincoln Park will host the festivities from 5 to 9 p.m., including a performance from band BitterSweet Nation.

Saturday at 10 a.m. the streets will come to life with the Summer Soul Classic Parade hosted by Project Ready Community Outreach. The parade will feature 10 drill teams from around the Midwest as they march from Gates Park to Ferguson-Fields Park, leading right into the festival.

That afternoon, awards for best drill teams, best youth entry and best float will be announced at Ferguson-Fields Park. While the teams go on to compete at the March Against The Darkness drill team competition at Young Arena that night, festival attendees can enjoy more food, arts and music at the park from noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday's events are in collaboration with the Gallagher Bluedorn Block Party series. Music acts will include DJ Smilez and Davenport-based Sam Mack Jr. Band. Local favorite old-school R&B band Flavah will be making an appearance as well as local artist Daniel Mitchell.

Aside from the exciting lineup of entertainment, this year’s festival holds extra significance because of who won't be there. One of its founders, Matt Boyd, died in March at the age of 71.

Felicia Smith-Nalls, artistic director of the North End Cultural Center, said that Boyd wasn't necessarily someone you'd expect to leave an incredible legacy on the North End.

Despite being a "little white dude who had always lived on the East Side,” as Smith-Nalls described him, Boyd looked around and recognized a void in the arts being celebrated in the city.

“He felt that all of the talent on the North End was ignored,” Smith-Nalls said.

This led Boyd to co-found the North End Arts & Music Festival in 2009 with good friend Cheryl Faries. The festival is now going into its 14th year, and Smith-Nalls is keeping his memory alive.

Aside from all Boyd did for the community, she remembers him as both selfless and humble or, as she put it, “woke and quiet.”

“Matt was the type of person who should’ve had everyone around him,” she said. “I’m committed to not letting his commitment to the festival die.”

Part of that commitment is keeping alive the real purpose behind the festival. For example, the festival doesn’t charge vendor fees as a way of encouraging new people to become vendors and share their creations with the community. The event is also free to attend and emphasizes keeping entertainment local.

Smith-Nalls said that over the years, there have been a number of pushes to move the festival downtown. However, she feels that would defeat the whole purpose.

“The point of the North End Festival was not to have a 15,000 person event, it was to bring people into the North End,” Smith-Nalls said. “The North End may not always be the biggest festival, but it’s the place where the North End dreams.”

Photos: 2022 Summer Soul Classic Parade Summer Soul 1 Summer Soul 2 Summer Soul 3 Summer Soul 4 Summer Soul 5 Summer Soul 6 Summer Soul 7 Summer Soul 8 Summer Soul 9 Summer Soul 10 Summer Soul 11 Summer Soul 12 Summer Soul 13 Summer Soul 14 Summer Soul 15 Summer Soul 16 Summer Soul 17 Summer Soul 18 Summer Soul 19 Summer Soul 20 Summer Soul 21 Summer Soul 22 Summer Soul 23 Summer Soul 24 Summer Soul 25