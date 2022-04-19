North End Arts & Music Fest, Hip Hop Literacy program to expand

WATERLOO – Coming soon: Expansion from North End Cultural Center, sponsors of North End Arts and Music Fest and the Summer Hip Hop Literacy program.

Felicia Smith-Nalls is the new artistic director, and she’s excited to get started developing new programs that will heighten the organization’s impact on the arts in the community, particularly in the African-American community.

“We’ve had all the pieces in place. Now we’re putting them all together. It is great timing and a great opportunity to expand,” said Smith-Nalls. Her mission is to create programming and events and develop new opportunities to showcase the community’s artistry and creativity through the North End Cultural Center.

“We have received additional funding from Black Hawk Gaming and the Community Foundation that will enable us to hire a part-time artistic director,” said Allen Hays, president of the North End Cultural Center Inc.

It’s the perfect role for Smith-Nalls, who has coordinated the festival for the past several years. “It helps because I understand the journey that we’ve been on, things that worked and some things that didn’t work. The festival has grown from one day to a two-day event, and we’ve added the parade. We’re growing organically as well. I want to show the beauty, the creativity, the art and artists from the North End and work to reflect the people of the North End, to be representative and educational,” she explained.

The North End Arts and Music Fest will take place July 8 and 9. A new partnership has been formed with Main Street Waterloo to present Friday’Loo/North End on July 8, said Smith-Nalls. More details and performers will be announced at a later date.

There are no vendor fees to participate in the North End festival in order to encourage participation. “The other part that is clear to me is, we don’t stop dreaming as adults. We have programs that focus on youth in the arts, but so many creative people don’t think they have a space or the voice. They have one at the festival,” she explained.

One idea is to launch urban musical theater. “The Waterloo Community Playhouse and Black Hawk Children’s Theatre do amazing work, so we don’t want to duplicate services. We are talking about the content, the writers, who it’s designed for, and it’s going to add to the theatrical buffet that Waterloo has to offer and validate a group of people and educate others.”

In addition, the Summer Hip Hop Literacy program begins June 13. The six-week program meets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at First Presbyterian Church at 505 Franklin St. Now in its ninth year, the program is for elementary through middle school students.

The program uses young people’s interest in hip hop music to develop literacy skills, including writing, performing and recording their own music, as well as helping children gain confidence and explore their creative sides.

This summer, “they’re also going to learn how to make and produce music videos and podcasts based on their biographies as artists and get an immersion in social media marketing,” said Shuaib Meacham, associate professor of curriculum and instruction at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and Hip Hop Literacy founder.

The young artists have already had the experience of hearing their songs featured on the Young Artists Radio Network.

“It’s very important to offer practical development skills and business skills that provides the full, big picture, so they can be effective in promoting their music,” he explained.

In addition, the program is now doing after-school programming at Hoover Middle School, funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Students had an opportunity to speak to Oksana Grybovich, who is from Ukraine, and from that conversation created a piece that reflects on the war and its impact on children.

They recorded a video of “Ukraine Tribute 480 D,” which was played by invitation for the virtual World Leisure Festival organized in Hungary. It is also available on YouTube. In 2016, students traveled to Hangzhou, China, to participate in the festival in person.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.