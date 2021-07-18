North End Arts and Music Festival includes gospel music, drill teams, hip hop and a parade

WATERLOO – Felicia Smith Nalls expects a “reunion-ish feeling” among festivalgoers at the 11th North End Arts and Music Festival on Friday and Saturday.
“It's like, 'I’m excited to see the family and gather everyone together again.' I think everyone is excited at being able to share again,” the festival chair said. “People can attend for free, so just come and enjoy the art and music, and with the parade feeding into the festival, it’s going to be an exciting weekend.”
The celebration begins Friday at a gospel music kickoff at 7 p.m. at the East High School Auditorium. Gospel artist Kenesha Davis will be featured, and Gabe Evans is the opening act. Davis has been performing in the world premiere musical “The Suffragist” at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Center in Cedar Falls.
More than 13 drill teams from across the country will participate in the Summer Soul Parade beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade also will feature entries from local businesses and organizations.
“The level of talent of these African-American teams, the precision, the polish and costuming is amazing. It’s important not just for the Black community but the community as a whole to see this level of excellence,” Smith Nalls said.
The parade will begin on the corner of East Fourth and Donald streets, proceed down East Fourth Street and turn left on Newell Street, right on Mobile Street, left on Oneida Street and ending at Ferguson Fields Park, where the festival takes place.
“It’s important for this festival to be in a neighborhood park. It started 11 years ago in a parking lot at Jubilee United Methodist Church. We want people to see what the North End has to offer and keep the focus on the talents and arts of people here and the neighborhood,” Smith Nalls explained.
Opening ceremonies are at noon Saturday at Ferguson Fields Park, where the Youth Art Team will have a display, as well as local artists, vendors and nonprofit organizations. There will be activities for children and adults, and food vendors will be set up.
Performers will include Hip Hop Literacy at 12:30 p.m., followed at 1 p.m. by Daniel Mitchell and at 1:30 p.m. by HartSmith. Nubia Sanaa takes the stage at 3 p.m., followed at 4 p.m. by Brooklynn Smith and at 5 p.m., Flavah.
Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. People who have not received the COVID-19 vaccinations are asked to wear face masks. Hand-washing stations will be set up.
More vendors are being sought. Contact Smith Nalls at (319) 529-4911.
Sponsors are the North End Arts and Culture Center, Black Hawk County Gaming Association and Cuna Mutual Group.