WATERLOO – Three years ago, North Crossing – formerly known as Logan Plaza – had new life breathed into it. Now, a new phase of revitalization is underway.

A multi-building apartment complex, child-care center and senior center are slated to be constructed on East Fourth Street behind the McDonald’s on Logan Avenue. The land is already being developed.

Waterloo developer Ben Stroh invested $13 million to clear trees, build new roads and sidewalks and move dirt. He eventually will be reimbursed by the city from infill development dollars and tax increment financing contributions.

Part of the land will house a 180-unit apartment complex comprising five buildings. It will be the largest multi-residential development in the city of Waterloo in the last 20 years, according to Mayor Quentin Hart. The $37 million project by the Annex Group, headquartered in Indianapolis, is expected to be finished by next summer.

The apartments will serve households making 60% or less of the area’s median income. The U.S. Census states the median income for 2021 in Waterloo was $49,430, allowing residents with a median income of $29,658 or less eligible to live there.

Councilmember Belinda Creighton-Smith, who represents the ward the development is in, hopes it will help residents with smaller paychecks.

“I’m hoping it’ll provide supplemental support for individuals that would want to live in that housing,” she said. “You have to have a fair housing initiative so we are not supposed to make the rent so high that people who are barely making minimum wage can afford to live there.”

At previous council meetings, Creighton-Smith voiced concern about the project, saying she had not had the chance to talk to her constituents about what they wanted to see.

She said they would rather have homes like the 32 single-family homes in the Edison development project rather than an apartment complex, but she understands why the city went through with plans for the development.

“We need more housing, and I understand development has to begin somewhere,” she said. “When we start here and can build from there. We can add single-family dwellings for middle income individuals and families.”

The complex will have five three-story “garden style” buildings with units that are one, two and three-bedroom apartments. There also will be a clubhouse, community room, fitness center, picnic area, playground, dog park and carport parking. The property will be landscaped and have an open space with a half-mile pedestrian walking trail.

Hart said the development goes hand in hand with the city’s 2030 vision plan of creating 800 new residential units.

Within the same developed area there will be a children’s day care and a senior center. Stroh said he donated land to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for the two projects.

Allen Hospital CEO Pam Delagardelle said she’s “chasing the day care business” because the pandemic caused 67 people to resign in a six-month time period because they didn’t have child care.

The hospital, along with Cedar Valley Kids, received a $2 million award from Future Ready Iowa, a state initiative to build Iowa’s talent pipeline, to construct a child care facility that will create 100 new day care slots.

Sixty of these slots are slated for employees of Allen Hospital and UnityPoint Health, and 40 for the rest of the community.

“We all know that child care issues are a challenge not just in Waterloo, but across the entire U.S.,” Hart said. “Our ability to have quality, affordable child care will allow people to work more and offer people a better quality of life and to make sure children are safe.”

Earlier this year, the hospital opened an interim day care in a remodeled Allen College building that can hold 58 children.

However, due to staffing shortages at the day care, only 20 children are being served. Filling less than half of these spots, while there is a “large waitlist,” according to Delagardelle, is a potential roadblock to the new 8,000-square-foot building in North Crossing.

“Before we build the $2 million building, our focus is to get the interim spot stood up and successful,” she said. “We don’t believe it would be prudent if we can’t staff the interim building with 58 children.”

She said the day care is trying to recruit workers from Waterloo Community Schools’ career center as well as part-time staff from Allen College.

A project that won’t pause is the senior center, a three-way partnership between the state of Iowa, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and UnityPoint to operate a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly.

PACE provides comprehensive medical and social services to elderly people living in the community.

The 20,000-square-foot building will include a community center and medical clinic. It also will provide physical and occupation therapy, laundry services, meals and social work services. Bingo, exercise classes, trivia, puzzles and arts and crafts will be some of the activities offered.

“We take care of everything,” said Executive Director of UnityPoint Health PACE Matt Swanstrom. “We are providing, encompassing and wrapping them with care they need to live safely in the community.”

To receive PACE services a person must be Medicaid and Medicare eligible, age 55 and older and meet the state of Iowa’s criteria for receiving nursing home care.

The program will serve people from Black Hawk, Benton, Bremer, Butler, Buchanan, Fayette, Grundy and Tama counties. Since the coverage area is so wide and there are people in the metro area who don’t have reliable transportation, PACE will offer transportation to the center as well as to appointments outside of the senior center.

Swanstrom hopes the center will open by the summer of 2024.

“We’re taking care of a subgroup of people who really need the care,” he said. “There are socioeconomic factors that don’t allow them to get the care they need. We’re trying to fill that gap.”

Hart said when he served on the Department of Aging board, he constantly heard conversations about access to senior care.

“This will be another opportunity to make sure we remember those that have paved the way by helping create a quality senior center,” he said.

Creighton-Smith said some Ward 4 constituents had concerns about the senior center potentially “competing” with the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center. She said she was told the PACE center would be more like a senior rehabilitation center.

Hart, who grew up in the area, said when he became mayor many people told him that “nothing will ever happen to the area,” because it was run down. He said he wasn’t going to take that for an answer.

“This is a dream come true for me,” he said. “I hope that when it’s all said and done, that (we) left things better than we got it.”

Creighton-Smith is also glad to see development on the north side of town as well, and hopes to see more. She said with so much land there are many business opportunities. She hopes there will eventually be a coffee shop, a non-fast food restaurant and recreation centers, giving examples such as an arcade, bowling alley or skating rink.

She said the area became blighted, economically depressed and crime ridden because of the destruction of the neighborhood and community, especially after riots in the 1960s.

She also mentioned the introduction of roads and highways that came through the community, leaving only the railyard. She said things have gotten better in recent years but the community still needs businesses with “a nice appearance” that draw families and individuals to the community.

Stroh, the developer, is a native of Waterloo who grew up on the east side. He said one of the main areas of the neighborhood – Logan Plaza – had a HyVee, Coast to Coast Hardware, Ben Franklin, hair salon, Maid Rite, dry cleaners and a pizza place. He said the pizza place closed down in the 1980s, with Ben Franklin and Coast to Coast following after. He said the only thing left when he bought it more than a decade ago was the Maid Rite.

He said the area was a dumping site — with old sofas, tires and TVs arriving every day. It was also overgrown with weeds and trees.

“That part of Fourth Street, north of Donald, was just so overgrown and kind of a scary, dark place,” he said. “Now you go up there and it’s all cleaned up with new roads going in, and it’s transformed 100%.”

The site is now occupied by UnityPoint Health’s urgent care, therapy, and family medicine, neurology and internal medicine clinics. A $2 million Kwik Star convenience store also was built, as well as a $1 million Burger King restaurant.

The Burger King was closed earlier this year after issues with the franchiser. Stroh hopes it will turn into a coffee shop or ice cream parlor.

He said near the new development there are multiple restaurants and retailers looking at the space, but could not provide any details on what businesses are interested in the property. He also hopes a hotel will be built.

He said that part of the project could be “ready to go” next spring.

