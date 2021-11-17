North Cedar Neighborhood Association reaches $55K goal for Center Street enhancements

CEDAR FALLS — The North Cedar Neighborhood Association exceeded its $55,000 fundraising goal for its share of a Center Street enhancement project, well in advance of its Dec. 31 deadline, according to president Jim Newcomb.

The association had passed the $30,000 plateau by the first week of October, about two weeks before its fundraiser offering all-you-can-eat chili, cornbread, lemonade desserts, live music, fun activities, and an elementary school artwork display to those who bought a $10 ticket.

Newcomb said more than 150 people showed up for the chili feed at the Cedar Falls Eagles Club on Oct. 24, raising close to $5,000 from ticket sales, donations, and a silent basket auction, despite the “horrid weather.”

“When we opened the doors at 3 p.m., people were getting chili, and they never stopped until we closed at 7 p.m.,” he said.

The improvements to Center Street will be made along a half-mile strip between West Lone Tree Road and Clair Street. The gravel shoulders will be removed and replaced with landscaping, bioswales, trees, sidewalks, curbs/gutters, benches, lighting, trash cans, bike racks, and brick pavers.

The $55,000 was the association’s 3.1% contribution as it partnered with the city in bringing about the $1.75 million city streetscaping project. The city will seek bids later this winter, with hopes that construction begins this spring.

According to Newcomb, the Cedar Falls Community Credit Union was the largest contributor to the neighborhood’s campaign at $5,000, with the exception of the association itself, which gave $25,000 to kick it off and show the community it had “skin in the game.”

In addition, Newcomb noted there were generous people who donated $20, $50, $100, $500 and even $1,500.

“The $20 is just as important as the $1,500,” he said. “It all counts.”

How was the association able to raise the money so quickly? Newcomb credited residents who were informed and aware of what was going on in their community and took action upon buying into the association and city’s vision for Center Street.

“We’re looking forward to Center Street becoming our main street in North Cedar,” he said. “With the new look, we’ll have something to be proud of, and we’ve already heard of businesses looking to see if they can put something out there. But the upgrades are not just changing the look of our community, it’s changing the attitude.”

Any additional money raised will go toward the association’s general fund, and guarantees that additional amenities, like decorative lamps and benches, will be part of the project.

If interested in donating, one can download the Venmo app and search NCNA@North-Cedar, or mail cash or a check to the North Cedar Neighborhood Association at 2126 W. Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613.

