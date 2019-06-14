NORA SPRINGS — The Nora Springs Parks and Recreation Board will host a dedication ceremony for the Mill Pond Pedestrian Bridge and unveil the Founding Donors Wall.
The bridge was financed by nearly 70 public and private donations, as well as grant writing to local and state foundations.
The ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. June 22 at Shell Rock River City Park on North Hooker Avenue in Nora Springs. The public is invited to attend, and encouraged to spend the day in Nora Springs enjoying the annual Buffalo Day celebration.
