NORA SPRINGS — In December 2018, Nora Springs had an unveiling for the 360-foot, rustic-looking Mill Pond Bridge in its Shell Rock River City Park. At the time, Nora Springs Parks and Recreation Chairperson Emily Dykstra considered it a chance to unite two parts of town in a way they hadn’t been before.
With the exception of the town’s aquatic center, it was the largest public undertaking Nora Springs had in decades. It was a point of pride and a way of attracting new visitors to town.
And, apparently, that’s proven true.
Since the opening, Dykstra said that the park has had an enormous increase in traffic because of the new bridge.
“So we wanted to make the project more usable and developed,” Dykstra said.
To aid in that development, Nora Springs is putting trail extensions in Shell Rock River City Park that will help accentuate the bridge while also marking off what is city property and what is private property.
Dykstra said that the extensions were something that had been needed for a little while but that the bridge opening hastened that need.
“There are people down there fishing all the time now and there’s not great parking down there,” Dykstra said about the approaches up to the Mill Pond Bridge. “Nobody everybody ever really used that shelter so the bridge helped draw attention to that area.”
The hope, according to Dykstra, is that the south side will be more user friendly and attractive once a driveway into the park is paved and retaining walls are put into place.
At the same time that that project is rolling along, new picnic tables are going into redeveloped shelters within the park. Painting help came from Diamond Vogel and the local Boy Scout troop while the Adams Foundation provided monetary assistance for the paving.
Even as those plans are executed and completed, Dykstra acknowledged that there are more down the line. “We have a long-term trail development plan and we’ve been prioritizing those needs.”
