DES MOINES — A new nonprofit has been organized to help Iowa residents learn how they might enroll or re-enroll in health insurance under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act.
Iowa Navigator received grant funding from the federal government to help residents select a health insurance plan. Last year, there were no navigators in the state to assist residents in enrollment, and rates dipped about 7%.
Open enrollment for 2020 is underway through Dec. 15. Iowa residents can call (515) 978-9570 to reserve a telephone appointment.
First Choice Services, working under a cooperative agreement with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, created the program to provide information about how the health insurance marketplace operates. They will discuss plan options and pricing and can help complete enrollments over the phone. This year, they are also offering a telehealth option that will allow applicants to see completion of their enrollment in real time. There is no charge for assistance.
Financial help is available when signing up for health insurance through the marketplace. Last year, seven in 10 applicants qualified for financial help in obtaining health care coverage. For those that are already enrolled in marketplace health insurance, new plans and prices are available. Those with current marketplace coverage should pick a new plan or re-enroll in their existing plan by Dec. 15 to prevent a lapse in coverage.
More information is available at ACAnavigator.com.
