Non-emergency county dispatch phone line not working

WATERLOO -- Communication problems mean Black Hawk County residents may have to use a different number to reach dispatchers.
While 911 still works for emergencies, the usual 291-2515 non-emergency number hasn't been working, according to Sheriff Tony Thompson.
Instead, residents are asked to call (319) 291-2548 for non-emergencies.
Officials believe the crossed phone lines are related to storm damage last week.
