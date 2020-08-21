 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Non-emergency county dispatch phone line not working
0 comments
breaking top story

Non-emergency county dispatch phone line not working

{{featured_button_text}}
phone
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

WATERLOO -- Communication problems mean Black Hawk County residents may have to use a different number to reach dispatchers.

While 911 still works for emergencies, the usual 291-2515 non-emergency number hasn't been working, according to Sheriff Tony Thompson.

Instead, residents are asked to call (319) 291-2548 for non-emergencies.

Officials believe the crossed phone lines are related to storm damage last week.

Fuel tanker crashes into Waterloo home

A fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

082020jr-tanker-crash-3

082020jr-tanker-crash-3

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo firefighters at the scene of a fuel tanker crash on Thursday, Aug. 20. The tanker crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.

082020jr-tanker-crash-4

082020jr-tanker-crash-4

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Firefighters worked to free the driver of a fuel tanker that crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues in Waterloo.

082020jr-tanker-crash-5

082020jr-tanker-crash-5

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo Police at the scene of a fuel tanker crash at Ridgeway and Hammond avenues in Waterloo.

082020jr-tanker-crash-1

082020jr-tanker-crash-1

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

A Kwik Trip fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday in Waterloo.

082020jr-tanker-crash-10

082020jr-tanker-crash-10

  • Jeff Reinitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo firefighters work at the scene after a fuel tanker truck crashed into a home Thursday at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.

082020jr-tanker-crash-9

082020jr-tanker-crash-9

  • Jeff Reinitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo firefighters at the scene of a fuel tanker crash on Thursday, Aug. 20. The tanker crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.

082020jr-tanker-crash-6

082020jr-tanker-crash-6

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo Police at a fueling facility on Ridgeway Avenue where a disturbance occurred before a fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home on Thu…

082020jr-tanker-crash-7

082020jr-tanker-crash-7

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo Police at a fuel facility on Ridgeway Avenue where a disturbance occurred just before a fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home.

082020jr-tanker-crash-8

082020jr-tanker-crash-8

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Police who were headed to a disturbance at a Kwik Star fuel facility on Ridgeway Avenue were notified about a fuel tanker striking Waterloo ho…

013118bp-kwik-star-fuel-blending-facility

013118bp-kwik-star-fuel-blending-facility

  • BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
  • 0

Kwik Star fuel blending facility under construction on West Ridgeway Avenue. Photographed Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.

082120jr-crash-cleanup-2

082120jr-crash-cleanup-2

  • Jeff Reinitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Crews from West Central Environmental Consultants flushed storm sewer lines and set up equipment to skim from the stream on Friday following a…

082120jr-crash-cleanup-1

082120jr-crash-cleanup-1

  • Jeff Reinitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Crews from West Central Environmental Consultants flushed storm sewer lines and set up equipment to skim from the stream on Friday following a…

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

082120jr-crash-cleanup-1

082120jr-crash-cleanup-1

  • Updated

Crews from West Central Environmental Consultants flushed storm sewer lines and set up equipment to skim from the stream on Friday following a…

082120jr-crash-cleanup-2

082120jr-crash-cleanup-2

  • Updated

Crews from West Central Environmental Consultants flushed storm sewer lines and set up equipment to skim from the stream on Friday following a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News