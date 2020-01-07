WATERLOO — The YWCA seeks nominations for their 14th annual Women of Persimmon awards.
The Women of Persimmon awards recognize women and organizations who work to create opportunities for women and girls and improve the lives of all who live in the Cedar Valley community.
These women and organizations exemplify the mission of the YWCA — to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
Nominations may be submitted in the following categories: Professional/Business Woman; Volunteer; Young Woman of Tomorrow (for women ages 18-25); Youth Advocate; and Business/Organization that Empowers Women. Descriptions of each category are included in the nomination packet. Nominations forms must be received by March 6.
Nominees will be recognized and winners announced at the YWCA’s 14th annual Women of Persimmon luncheon at 11:30 a.m. April 16 at Hilton Garden Inn in the Cedar Falls Industrial Park. The public is invited.
Business sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, please call Mohr.
