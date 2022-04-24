Nominations sought for Paraeducator of Year award

CEDAR FALLS -- Beau’s Beautiful Blessings is seeking nominations for 2022 Paraeducator of the Year. The recipient will receive a $500 cash award and a plaque.

The award acknowledges a paraeducator working in a school in Waterloo, Cedar Falls or surrounding communities and who works with a child who has a history of epilepsy, brain abnormalities and/or intellectual disabilities.

Nominations are due May 16 and are available at www.BeausBeautifulBlessings.com or by mail at Beau’s Beautiful Blessings, 4426 Butterfield Road, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. The winner will be announced in May.

Required information includes how the paraeducator has shown a passion for education, commitment to inclusion and dedication to innovation. Paraeducators can self-nominate.

Paraeducators work under the supervision of teachers or other licensed personnel who have the ultimate responsibility for the design and implementation of education and related service programs. They provide assistance to a variety students including those with and without disabilities, with health needs, with limited English and others. The service of paraeducators contributes significantly to the success of individual children and youth, schools, and educational programs.

Beau’s Beautiful Blessings is a non-profit organization and is fiscal agent of Place to Play Playground in Cedar Falls.

For more information, contact Sarah Corkery at corkerysarah@gmail.com or Amanda Weichers at amanda@campfirestoriestv.com.

