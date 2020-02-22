Nominations sought for Kid Captain program

IOWA CITY -- Do you know someone who would make a great Kid Captain?

Kid Captain is a partnership that began in 2009 between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to feature stories of strength, courage, and inspiration. If your child has a life-changing story, consider nominating him or her for the 2020 Kid Captain program.

Nominations are open until Sunday, March 15 for current or former pediatric patients of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital ages 18 and younger. Only parents and legal guardians may nominate their child.

All Kid Captains will receive a commemorative jersey, special recognition from UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes, and an invitation to a special behind-the-scenes tour of Kinnick Stadium in August.

Children of any age may be nominated as an honorary (away game) Kid Captain. Due to sideline safety concerns, only children who will be 6 or older by November 2020 may be nominated as a home game Kid Captain.

For more information or to nominate your child, visit uichildrens.org/kidcaptain.

