DES MOINES – Every August, the Iowa State Fairgrounds are the picture-perfect place to capture lifelong memories. Now is your chance to create a special day for an Iowan who goes above and beyond to make their community "photo-worthy."
The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation needs your help in finding Iowans from across the state that demonstrate an honest work ethic, while showing a sense of Iowa pride.
With the support of Cookies Food Products, the Blue Ribbon Foundation's Iowan of the Day Award will recognize 10 outstanding volunteers during the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 8-18. Nominations are due July 1.
Each Iowan of the Day is awarded a day of recognition at the 2019 Iowa State Fair, including an introduction on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage, $200 cash, use of a golf cart for the day, VIP parking, gate admission, hotel accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, and four tickets to the evening Grandstand concert.
Since 1997, the Iowan of the Day program has been an Iowa State Fair tradition honoring more than 220 Iowans across the state. Help spread the word and encourage people to nominate the outstanding Iowan in your hometown.
Nomination forms can be found online at www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org/IOTD or contact Gabrielle Gerke at (515) 262-3111 ext. 378. All nominees must currently reside in Iowa.
