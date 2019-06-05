{{featured_button_text}}
081318rb-fair-veterans

Participants in the annual veterans' parade march down the spectator-lined concourse Monday as part of the festivities at the Iowa State Fair which is under way in Des Moines through Sunday.

 ROD BOSHART, LEE-GAZETTE DES MOINES BUREAU

DES MOINES – Every August, the Iowa State Fairgrounds are the picture-perfect place to capture lifelong memories. Now is your chance to create a special day for an Iowan who goes above and beyond to make their community "photo-worthy."

The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation needs your help in finding Iowans from across the state that demonstrate an honest work ethic, while showing a sense of Iowa pride.

With the support of Cookies Food Products, the Blue Ribbon Foundation's Iowan of the Day Award will recognize 10 outstanding volunteers during the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 8-18. Nominations are due July 1.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Each Iowan of the Day is awarded a day of recognition at the 2019 Iowa State Fair, including an introduction on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage, $200 cash, use of a golf cart for the day, VIP parking, gate admission, hotel accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, and four tickets to the evening Grandstand concert.

Since 1997, the Iowan of the Day program has been an Iowa State Fair tradition honoring more than 220 Iowans across the state. Help spread the word and encourage people to nominate the outstanding Iowan in your hometown.

Nomination forms can be found online at www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org/IOTD or contact Gabrielle Gerke at (515) 262-3111 ext. 378. All nominees must currently reside in Iowa.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments