Nominations sought for Iowa Latino Hall of Fame

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs is accepting nominations for the 2022 Iowa Latino Hall of Fame. Nominations are accepted until July 1.

For more information and/or for nomination materials, visit the Iowa Department of Human Rights' website or contact Sonia Reyes, executive officer with the Iowa Department of Human Rights’ Office of Latino Affairs at Sonia.Reyes@iowa.gov or 515-281-4080.

The awards will be presented at the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, to be held in conjunction with Latino Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15).

