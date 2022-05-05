 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Nominations sought for Iowa Latino Hall of Fame

  • 0
iowa human rights logo .jpg

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs is accepting nominations for the 2022 Iowa Latino Hall of Fame. Nominations are accepted until July 1.

For more information and/or for nomination materials, visit the Iowa Department of Human Rights' website or contact Sonia Reyes, executive officer with the Iowa Department of Human Rights’ Office of Latino Affairs at Sonia.Reyes@iowa.gov or 515-281-4080.

The awards will be presented at the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, to be held in conjunction with Latino Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornadoes touch down across the Plains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News