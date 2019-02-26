WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District is seeking nominations for the Sullivan Brothers Outstanding Military Family Award and the Van G. Miller Memorial Award For Outstanding Support For Our Armed Forces.
The purpose of the Sullivan Brothers award is to recognize and honor families with three or more military service members who have demonstrated exemplary community service and have sacrificed to uphold the home and family through — and in support of — their loved one’s service to our country. The purpose of the Van G. Miller award is to honor businesses based in the state of Iowa who go above and beyond in honoring, supporting or hiring veterans and active duty military.
Winners of the awards will be announced at the 10th annual “A Night at the Museum: Racing for the Veterans” fundraising event for the Grout Museum District on May 4. The event will be held at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission for the event is $35 per person. The cost includes heavy appetizers, live music and museum activities. There also will be a silent auction, cash bar, bottle cap pull and cork pull.
Nominations are due by March 25, and nomination forms may be downloaded from www.grout museumdistrict.org/2019Fundraiser. For more information, call 234-6357.
