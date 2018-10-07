CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau is accepting applications for community betterment projects.
Local not-for-profit organizations are invited to apply for projects that improve the image of Cedar Falls or enhance the quality of life for its residents. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Nov. 2. Eligible projects can include capital improvements like new construction, renovation, restoration, etc., or special equipment purchases. These funds are made available from hotel/motel tax revenues and will be available for fiscal year 2020, which covers the period from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.
Assistance for marketing and tourism development projects that bring overnight visitors to the community may be also be applied for throughout the year until funds are depleted. Projects may include design, printing and distribution of brochures, web site development, advertisements, trade show materials and fees, facility rentals, etc. Marketing and Tourism Development grant requests should be submitted at least 90 days prior to the event/project and are reviewed monthly.
Applications for community betterment and marketing grants may be obtained at the Cedar Falls Visitors Center at 6510 Hudson Road, or downloaded from the partner section of the bureau’s web site, which is www.cedarfallstourism.org. Questions or concerns regarding these grants may be directed to Kim Manning, Manager of the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau, at 268-4266 or kim@cedarfallstourism.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.