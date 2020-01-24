Nominations sought for annual Peter Melendy award

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Community Foundation is accepting nominations for the MelendySpirit Award.

The MelendySpirit Award is open to individuals, families, groups, or organizations who, as Cedar Falls residents, have made outstanding community contributions that have enhanced, improved or positively affected the overall quality of life in Cedar Falls, through philanthropic or other means. Nominations may be made for honorees both living and deceased.

The award is named in memory and honor of Peter Melendy, who came to Cedar Falls in 1859 at age 36. By living fully and energetically, he contributed to the cultural life and economic development of Cedar Falls. Nominees are sought who reflect the example set by Peter Melendy, said Cindy Sweet, executive director.

Previous award recipients include, among others: Sid Morris, Hugh Pettersen, Liane Nichols, and the Sturgis Falls Celebration. Previous posthumous awardees include, among others: John M. Overman, Solomon B. Humbert, Ella Cotton Rownd, Herman Hemenway, Theresa Sartori, and the Streeter family. Biographies of recent previous award recipients are available at www.cf-communityfoundation.org.