Nominations sough for Veterans Roof Giveaway

Grow Cedar Valley ambassadors in purple jackets join, from left, Emily Hanson of the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, the Rev. Mary Robinson of the Waterloo Development Corporation, Yolando Loveless of the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Commission, and Kathryn Kunert of MidAmerican Energy to cut the ribbon for the Veterans Way project.

 MARIA KUIPER

WAVERLY -- Young Construction has opened nominations for its annual YC Cares Veteran Roof Giveaway. If you know a veteran in need of a roof replacement, was honorably discharged, and owns their home in Iowa -- nominate them today. Nominations will be accepted until July 22, and the winner will be revealed at the beginning of August.

Launched in 2015, the YC Cares program has been reinvesting in the communities Young Construction serves. The Veteran Roof Giveaway is an offshoot of YC Cares. The annual YC Veteran Roof Giveaway donates labor, materials, and installation of a new roof to a deserving veteran within 45 miles of the Mason City, Waverly, or Cedar Rapids offices.

In order to nominate a veteran, they must have served in any branch of the military, be honorably discharged, reside in Iowa, and own their home. In addition, the recipient will go through a Purple Heart Homes background check.

Nominations forms and full criteria can be found at youngconstructionofiowa.com.

