Nominations open for Mayors' Volunteer and Top Teen Volunteer awards

WATERLOO – The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley is accepting nominations through March 6 for the 2020 Mayors’ Volunteer Awards and Top Teen Volunteer Awards. The awards recognize individuals who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to service through volunteerism in the Cedar Valley.

The Mayors’ Volunteer Awards honor the exemplary contributions of individuals ages 19 and older who dedicate their time and talent to volunteerism in Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Evansdale and surrounding communities in Black Hawk County.

The Mayors’ Top Teen Awards honor youths ages 13-18 attending a school in Black Hawk County. The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa also selects one junior from each of the accredited high schools in Black Hawk County to receive the $1,000 Mother Moon Service Scholarship.

All nominees and recipients will be recognized at special events April 7.

Nomination forms are available online at www.vccv.org or may be requested by contacting the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087 or information@vccv.org.