DES MOINES — Nominations are now open for the 2023 Iowa Conservation Farmer of the Year. This prestigious annual honor is given to an Iowa farmer who has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to environmental stewardship and leadership.

The statewide award and nine regional awards are co-sponsored by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.

The grand prize winner will receive the use of a new John Deere 6E utility tractor for one year.

One nominee will be selected by each of Iowa’s 100 Soil and Water Conservation District offices. These individuals will be considered for regional conservation awards. Nine regional award winners will compete for the title of “Iowa Conservation Farmer of the Year.”

Iowans can nominate a deserving farmer by writing a 100-word letter describing the individual’s long-term commitment to soil conservation and water quality. Nominations are due to the local SWCD by May 12.

The state winner will be announced at the Iowa State Fair. The winner will receive the keys to their tractor during the Conservation Districts of Iowa’s annual meeting scheduled for Aug. 28 and 29 in Ames at the Gateway Hotel.

The 2023 Conservation Farmer of the Year winner will receive the use of a John Deere 6E utility tractor for up to 12 months or 200 hours of use. The prize is donated by the Van Wall Equipment of Perry and John Deere.

Dave Lubben, of Monticello, was named the 2022 Conservation Farmer of the Year.

