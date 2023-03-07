COURIER STAFF
DES MOINES — Nominations are now open for the 2023 Iowa Conservation Farmer of the Year. This prestigious annual honor is given to an Iowa farmer who has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to environmental stewardship and leadership.
The statewide award and nine regional awards are co-sponsored by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.
The grand prize winner will receive the use of a new John Deere 6E utility tractor for one year.
One nominee will be selected by each of Iowa’s 100 Soil and Water Conservation District offices. These individuals will be considered for regional conservation awards. Nine regional award winners will compete for the title of “Iowa Conservation Farmer of the Year.”
Iowans can nominate a deserving farmer by writing a 100-word letter describing the individual’s long-term commitment to soil conservation and water quality. Nominations are due to the local SWCD by May 12.
The state winner will be announced at the Iowa State Fair. The winner will receive the keys to their tractor during the Conservation Districts of Iowa’s annual meeting scheduled for Aug. 28 and 29 in Ames at the Gateway Hotel.
The 2023 Conservation Farmer of the Year winner will receive the use of a John Deere 6E utility tractor for up to 12 months or 200 hours of use. The prize is donated by the Van Wall Equipment of Perry and John Deere.
Dave Lubben, of Monticello, was named the 2022 Conservation Farmer of the Year.
PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ about to get their first US limits
Eric Kleiner, center, sorts samples for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose restrictions on harmful "forever chemicals" in drinking water after finding they are dangerous in amounts so small as to be undetectable, but experts say removing them will cost billions. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Joshua A. Bickel
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose restrictions on harmful "forever chemicals" in drinking water after finding they are dangerous in amounts so small as to be undetectable, but experts say removing them will cost billions. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Joshua A. Bickel
Betty Rivas buys water from a refill station Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. Rivas was startled by a letter telling her that the drinking fountains her 8-year-old used at school weren't safe. Her family is one of many in the community who do not drink the tap water and instead buy water from potable refill stations around town. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
Brittany Peterson
Betty Rivas cleans dishes using tap water Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. Rivas was startled by a letter telling her that the drinking fountains her 8-year-old used at school weren't safe. Her family is one of many in the community who do not drink the tap water and instead buy water from potable refill stations around town. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
Brittany Peterson
Betty Rivas fills a mug from a potable water dispenser in her home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. Rivas was startled by a letter telling her that the drinking fountains her 8-year-old used at school weren't safe. Her family is one of many in the community who do not drink the tap water and instead buy water from potable refill stations around town. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
Brittany Peterson
Betty Rivas prepares breakfast for her family Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. Rivas was startled by a letter telling her that the drinking fountains her 8-year-old used at school weren't safe. PFAS stories had been in the local news and the school district told families to use bottled water. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
Brittany Peterson
The Denver Fire Academy is visible through a fence from the road Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. Firefighting foam used here up until 2018 is suspected to be linked to the discovery of PFAS, or “forever chemicals” found in city’s groundwater. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
Brittany Peterson
Susan Pinney, director of the Center for Environmental Genetics at the University of Cincinnati, poses for a portrait, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Cincinnati. PFOA and PFOS are part of a larger family of compounds called PFAS that are widespread, don't degrade in the environment and have been around for decades. "We as a community of scientists and policymakers and regulators really missed the boat early on," said Pinney. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Joshua A. Bickel
Homes that flank an industrial zone are seen from the air Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose restrictions on harmful "forever chemicals" in drinking water after finding they are dangerous in amounts so small as to be undetectable. Although the district built a facility to treat the contamination in Commerce City, it sparked long-simmering distrust in the predominantly Latino neighborhood, and questions over how long they had been exposed. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
Brittany Peterson
A sample of granular activated carbon, used to remove PFAS from water, sits on display during a tour of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose restrictions on harmful "forever chemicals" in drinking water after finding they are dangerous in amounts so small as to be undetectable, but experts say removing them will cost billions. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Joshua A. Bickel
Jonathan Pressman, engineer and EPA water researcher, poses for a portrait, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Cincinnati. The agency offers technical assistance to states and communities and it recently made $2 billion available to states for contaminates like PFAS. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Joshua A. Bickel
Esther Hughes, top, removes bottles of water samples from a rotator inside a controlled temperature room at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose restrictions on harmful "forever chemicals" in drinking water after finding they are dangerous in amounts so small as to be undetectable, but experts say removing them will cost billions. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Joshua A. Bickel
A water researcher tests a sample of water for PFAS, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response in Cincinnati. The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose restrictions on harmful "forever chemicals" in drinking water after finding they are dangerous in amounts so small as to be undetectable, but experts say removing them will cost billions. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Joshua A. Bickel
