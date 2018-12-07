IOWA CITY — There is still time to nominate an Iowa nurse for the 100 Great Iowa Nurses 2019 award.
Nominations are open at www.greatnurses.org and close Dec. 31.
Each year, the program recognizes 100 nurses across the state. Founded in 2005, the program has recognized 1,400 Great Iowa Nurses.
Nurses selected for this honor represent many sectors of health care, working as nurses in hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools and offices. They come from all practice areas, including acute care, sub-acute care, school nursing, parish nursing, nurse leadership and academics.
After undergoing a two-part review and selection process, 100 Great Iowa Nurses are honored each year at a ceremony. This year’s celebration will be May 5 in Des Moines.
Applications can be found at www.greatnurses.org/financialawards.
