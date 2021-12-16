Nominations now open for American Red Cross Everyday Heroes

The American Red Cross serving Eastern Iowa is seeking nominations for the 2022 "Everyday Heroes" event.

Nominations are open through Dec. 31. People are encouraged to visit the Everyday Heroes website to share stories and nominate those who they feel are deserving of the honor.

To submit a nomination, visit redcross.org/iowa to nominate online, or download a nomination form and email it to: emily.holley@redcross.org; or mail to: American Red Cross, ATTN: Emily Holley, 2116 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312. Self-nominations are not permitted.

After last year’s event was held virtually, the Red Cross is planning to hold an in-person celebration in 2022. Everyday Heroes is scheduled for March 10, 2022. During that event, the heroes will be honored for their impact on the community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0