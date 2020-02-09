Nominations now being taken for 8 Over 80

WATERLOO — The Courier is accepting nominations for this year’s Eight Over 80 Awards.

It is the 10th anniversary of our Eight Over 80 Awards.

Eight area residents ages 80 and older are selected from nominations each year.

Nominations should recognize people who demonstrate leadership, contribute now and in the past to the betterment of the community, often behind the scenes, or who continue to be a success in their vocation or have been a role model/mentor to others.

We ask nominators fill out a form we have provided in the paper or online, wcfcourier.com.

Please go into detail to tell us why a nominee is an excellent choice to be honored. Generally, the more complete the nomination the better the chances of being selected. Nominators may go beyond the space allowed on our form to tell us the story of the nominee.

A committee of community leaders will read the nominations and make the selections. The winners are honored at a June luncheon on their behalf.