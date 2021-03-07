Nominations now being taken for Courier's Eight Over 80 awards

WATERLOO — One of the more rewarding moments of my journalism career was in 2017 when I had the opportunity to interview Dr. Samuel Christensen, who that year was named a Courier Eight Over 80 winner.

Christensen retired years ago from a successful, decades-long career in pediatric dentistry, but his legacy lives on in the gleaming smiles of thousands of Cedar Valley adults, including my own.

Dr. Sam, as he was known to his patients and the community, was one of a handful of dentists in the area who served the Cedar Valley’s low-income population. My siblings and I were among them.

During our interview, I got to to thank Dr. Sam for the impact he made on the smiles of a family with scarce resources. To my delight, he remembered the five Hemenway children and was tickled to see, so many years later, the fruits of his labor.

“I did not come from a high finance family,” he explained. “This was something I could do, and I was happy to help. A man should be pleased with how he makes money, but also with how he spends his time helping.”

The Courier’s Eight Over 80 awards honor those who have spent their time helping.

