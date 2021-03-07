Nominations now being taken for Courier's Eight Over 80 awards

WATERLOO — One of the more rewarding moments of my journalism career was in 2017 when I had the opportunity to interview Dr. Samuel Christensen, who that year was named a Courier Eight Over 80 winner.
Christensen retired years ago from a successful, decades-long career in pediatric dentistry, but his legacy lives on in the gleaming smiles of thousands of Cedar Valley adults, including my own.
Dr. Sam, as he was known to his patients and the community, was one of a handful of dentists in the area who served the Cedar Valley’s low-income population. My siblings and I were among them.
During our interview, I got to to thank Dr. Sam for the impact he made on the smiles of a family with scarce resources. To my delight, he remembered the five Hemenway children and was tickled to see, so many years later, the fruits of his labor.
“I did not come from a high finance family,” he explained. “This was something I could do, and I was happy to help. A man should be pleased with how he makes money, but also with how he spends his time helping.”
The Courier’s Eight Over 80 awards honor those who have spent their time helping.
For the 11th year, the Courier is accepting nominations for our Eight Over 80 awards.
Nominations should recognize people who demonstrate leadership, contribute now and in the past to the betterment of the community, often behind the scenes, or who continue to be a success in their vocation or have been a role model/mentor to others.
We ask that nominators fill out a form we have provided on page C6 in today’s paper or fill out the form online at http://go.wcfcourier.com/8over80. Nominations also can be mailed to Eight Over 80, P.O. Box 540, Waterloo 50704 or submitted via fax to 234-3297. The deadline for nominations is April 16.
Please go into detail to tell us why a nominee is an excellent choice to be honored. Nominators may go beyond the space allowed on our form to tell us the story of the nominee.
A committee of community leaders will read the nominations and make the selections. The winners will be honored at a June luncheon.
Sponsors of this year’s Eight Over 80 awards are Cedar Valley Hospice, the Community Foundation and Western Home Communities.